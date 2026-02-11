Submit Release
MindCloud Receives the Distinguished Workplace Happiness Award

MindCloud, Inc.

Amazing Workplace validates MindCloud with a Distinguished Workplace award.

This certification is a reflection of our people, who make MindCloud an extraordinary place to work. I am incredibly proud of what we have built together.”
— Jamie Royce, CEO MindCloud
CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindCloud is proud to announce its certification and recognition as a Distinguished Workplace from Amazing Workplace.

This is a recognition of our commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and supportive work environment.

This achievement is based on employee feedback and reflects the dedication of our team to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and engaged.

Key findings from the certification survey include:

• Over 80% of employees report feeling happy at work.
• 98% of employees feel satisfied or happy at work compared to the national average of 62%.

MindCloud remains dedicated to listening to our employees and implementing meaningful changes to enhance their experience.

About MindCloud:

MindCloud is an AI-first platform for building, managing, and scaling product integrations. Companies use MindCloud to self-build, collaborate with experts through white-glove services, or embed integrations at scale—all from a single, modern platform.

Hilary K Royce
MindCloud
+1 971-706-0608
You just read:

