MindCloud Receives the Distinguished Workplace Happiness Award

Distinguished Workplace MindCloud, Inc.

Amazing Workplace validates MindCloud with a Distinguished Workplace award.

This certification is a reflection of our people, who make MindCloud an extraordinary place to work. I am incredibly proud of what we have built together.” — Jamie Royce, CEO MindCloud

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud is proud to announce its certification and recognition as a Distinguished Workplace from Amazing Workplace.This is a recognition of our commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and supportive work environment.This achievement is based on employee feedback and reflects the dedication of our team to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and engaged.Key findings from the certification survey include:• Over 80% of employees report feeling happy at work.• 98% of employees feel satisfied or happy at work compared to the national average of 62%.MindCloud remains dedicated to listening to our employees and implementing meaningful changes to enhance their experience.About MindCloud:MindCloud is an AI-first platform for building, managing, and scaling product integrations. Companies use MindCloud to self-build, collaborate with experts through white-glove services, or embed integrations at scale—all from a single, modern platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.