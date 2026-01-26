MindCloud Recognized as a Winter 2026 Top Performer by SourceForge

MindCloud is proud to announce that it has been named a Winter 2026 Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud, an AI-powered automation platform designed to help organizations connect, organize, and streamline their data, today announced its recognition as a Winter 2026 Top Performer by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world’s largest B2B software review and comparison platform, serving nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers each month.This distinction recognizes companies and products that have earned a high volume of outstanding recent user reviews, placing them in the top 10% of most favorably reviewed products among more than 100,000 software solutions listed on SourceForge.“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Winter 2026 Top Performers,” said Logan Abbott, President of SourceForge. “MindCloud has demonstrated that they are highly valued by their users, as reflected in their exceptional customer reviews.”To be recognized as a Winter 2026 Top Performer, each recipient had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to rank among the top tenth percentile of all products on SourceForge. This achievement highlights the quality, reliability, and real-world impact that MindCloud consistently delivers to its customers.“We are honored to be recognized as a SourceForge Winter 2026 Top Performer,” said a spokesperson for MindCloud. “At MindCloud, our mission is to make organizational data more accessible, connected, and actionable. This recognition reflects the trust our users place in us and motivates us to continue delivering meaningful innovation and value.”About MindCloudMindCloud is an AI-first platform for building, managing, and scaling product integrations. Companies use MindCloud to self-build, collaborate with experts through white-glove services, or embed integrations at scale—all from a single, modern platformAbout SourceForgeSourceForge.net is the world’s largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users each month. The platform features over 105,000 B2B software products across more than 4,000 categories, offering user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and expert insights. SourceForge’s mission is to help businesses find the best software to meet their needs and budget.

