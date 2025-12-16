MindCloud Recognized with 21 G2 Winter 2025 Awards

Verified customer reviews place MindCloud at the top—ranked #1 in Workload Automation for performance and satisfaction.

Our customers don’t choose MindCloud because we’re the biggest. They choose us because we show up, we’re accountable, and we make integration simpler than it’s ever been.” — Jamie Royce, CEO MindCloud

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , the white-glove iPaaS and integration automation platform, today announced it has received 21 awards in G2’s Winter 2025 Reports, including #1 Highest Performer in Workload Automation, along with High Performer recognition across iPaaS, API Management, API Platforms, Embedded Integration Platforms, and API Marketplace categories.G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, with rankings based exclusively on verified customer reviews and real-world usage data. These Winter 2025 awards reflect how customers actually experience MindCloud in production—across mission-critical integrations, automation reliability, and long-term partnership."Being recognized 21 times across multiple categories—and ranked #1 where it matters most—is a direct reflection of how seriously we take reliability, clarity, and customer success," said Jamie Royce, CEO MindCloud.According to G2:• 100% of users rated MindCloud 4 or 5 stars• 100% believe MindCloud is headed in the right direction• 98% say they would recommend MindCloudThis recognition reinforces MindCloud’s core mission: helping teams automate complex, business-critical workflows without fragile setups, consultant dependency, or unnecessary overhead.MindCloud also earned High Performer recognition in both the iPaaS and API Management categories, placing the platform among the top solutions globally—despite having a smaller market presence than legacy competitors.iPaaS Category Highlights:• 100% of users rated MindCloud 4 or 5 stars• 93% believe the platform is headed in the right direction• 97% would recommend MindCloudAPI Management Category Highlights:• 100% 4–5 star ratings• 100% user confidence in product direction• 100% likelihood to recommendMindCloud was also included among the Top 5 API Management tools, and recognized across:• API Platforms• Embedded Integration Platforms• Workload Automation• iPaaS• API MarketplaceThis cross-category recognition underscores MindCloud’s unique position: a single platform capable of powering APIs, integrations, and automations—paired with hands-on, white-glove execution. Customers Say the Difference Is the Partnership.What continues to set MindCloud apart is not just the technology—but the experience of working with the team behind it.“MindCloud is a game-changer in the industry. They provide the quickest turnaround time for systems integration, are the most cost-effective solution, and every person—from executives to developers—is a pleasure to work with.”— Roger Q.Review collected by and hosted on G2.com“MindCloud feels like a true partner, not just a vendor. Compared to Celigo, the platform is cleaner, faster to implement, and far more transparent. Their support team is exceptional.”— Todd C.Review collected by and hosted on G2.com“Before MindCloud, we spent 2–4 hours every day troubleshooting stuck data. Now our integrations run smoothly with minimal intervention. MindCloud turned integration from a daily headache into a strategic advantage.”— G2 ReviewerReview collected by and hosted on G2.comCustomers across retail, manufacturing, eCommerce, and enterprise operations consistently highlight:• Clear visibility into every workflow• Rapid response from real experts• Flexibility without vendor lock-in• Stability at scaleBuilt for Businesses That Need Integration to Just WorkSince 2021, more than 280 businesses and nearly 1,500 users have trusted MindCloud to power their most critical data flows—connecting platforms like NetSuite, Shopify, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Stripe, ShipStation, Amazon, TikTok, and more.MindCloud combines:• Low-code and custom logic for full flexibility• White-glove delivery and ongoing support• Usage-based, transparent pricing• Enterprise-grade security and monitoringUnlike consultant-heavy or black-box platforms, MindCloud gives teams control, clarity, and confidence—whether they’re automating order flows, managing APIs, or scaling complex integration ecosystems.Looking Ahead, MindCloud continues to expand its platform with deeper AI-driven automation, new connectors, and enhanced monitoring and analytics—while maintaining the same customer-first approach that earned these recognitions.About MindCloudMindCloud is a modern iPaaS and integration partner built for businesses that need reliable, production-ready automation without complexity. Offering both a powerful low-code platform and fully managed white-glove services, MindCloud helps teams integrate faster, operate cleaner, and scale with confidence.To read verified customer reviews or learn more, visit mindcloud.co or view MindCloud’s G2 Winter 2025 reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.