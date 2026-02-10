ADOT OIG How to avoid being a potential title and registration victim

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General investigates numerous complaints involving car dealerships in Arizona and other Southwestern states. ADOT is encouraging anyone who has vehicle title or registration issues when involved in a vehicle purchase to file an incident report through the ADOT Fraud Hotline.

ADOT’s Office of Inspector General receives the occasional complaint about the purchase of a vehicle and not receiving the assigned title or vehicle registration during the purchasing experience and protocols.

If you or someone you know has done business with a dealership company and has not received the vehicle title or registration, you can file an incident report using the following link: azdot.gov/mvd/report-fraud.

“Many times buyers don’t know who to contact for help with reconciling a vehicle title dispute with a dealership which delays their ability to file a complaint, " said Detective Bruce Pankow. “Our priority is to ensure anyone dealing with issues from the dealership or others file an incident report so we can look into it and help them be able to legally use that newly purchased vehicle.”

ADOT diligently investigates each complaint to assist the complainant, as well as ensure the dealers are following Arizona statutes and regulations.

ADOT investigators are Arizona POST-certified police officers that are uniquely trained and qualified to pursue regulatory compliance and criminal prosecution of motor vehicle and criminal laws, particularly those related to vehicle dealers, title fraud, odometer fraud, automobile identification, and driver license and state identification card fraud.