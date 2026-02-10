Ataya and Pegatron partner to accelerate global private 5G deployments

Pegatron Indoor Access Point Pegatron Outdoor Access Point

Chorus expands with n79 band support and indoor/outdoor solutions for Asia-Pacific and global markets

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ataya, the leader of unified connectivity for Industry 4.0 and beyond, and Pegatron Corporation, a global leader in communications and computing technology manufacturing, today announced their strategic partnership to deliver advanced indoor and outdoor Chorus 5G access points with expanded spectrum support for the global market. The collaboration introduces n79 band (4.4-5.0 GHz) capabilities, specifically addressing the growing demand for private 5G networks in Asia-Pacific markets, including ongoing trials with a Tier 1 mobile operator in Japan.Current private 5G solutions often require multiple vendors, complex spectrum planning, and costly professional installation that can delay deployments by months. Recognizing this market challenge, Ataya and Pegatron have engineered new Chorus access points that combine enterprise simplicity with carrier-grade performance. The new solutions support both indoor and outdoor deployments with zero-touch onboarding and cloud-based management, while expanding spectrum options to include the n79 band alongside existing CBRS (n48) and other global bands. Ataya Chorus , the industry’s first standalone 5G access point solution with integrated network data plane core processing, delivers “plug and play” private 5G wireless connectivity that supports low latency use cases, reduces total cost of ownership, and dramatically simplifies enterprise deployment and management. With Pegatron’s manufacturing excellence and global reach, the new Chorus access points bring carrier-grade reliability to enterprise environments, enabling IT/OT professionals to deploy sophisticated private 5G networks with the same simplicity as Wi-Fi.The partnership’s initial focus on the n79 band addresses critical spectrum requirements in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and other Asia-Pacific markets where this band is allocated for private 5G deployments. Current field trials with a Tier 1 operator in Japan are validating the solution’s performance across indoor facilities and outdoor industrial environments, demonstrating the platform’s versatility for diverse enterprise use cases.“We are excited to partner with Pegatron to bring Chorus to the next level of global deployment,” said Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO and co-founder of Ataya. “Pegatron’s world-class manufacturing capabilities and deep understanding of Asia-Pacific markets make them an ideal partner as we expand Chorus to support the full range of global spectrum bands and deployment scenarios. The addition of n79 band support, combined with our indoor and outdoor solutions, positions us to serve the rapidly growing private 5G market across the most demanding enterprise environments worldwide.”“Private 5G represents a transformative opportunity for enterprises seeking reliable, secure, and high-performance wireless connectivity,” said CY Feng, General Manager of Pegatron Communication Products Business Group. “Our partnership with Ataya aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative communications solutions to global markets. The Chorus platform’s unique combination of simplicity and carrier-grade performance, coupled with our manufacturing expertise, will accelerate private 5G adoption across industries from manufacturing and logistics to smart cities and beyond.”Ataya will showcase the new Pegatron-manufactured Chorus access points at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026, March 3-6, Hall 5, 5M34R. To schedule a meeting, please visit www.ataya.io # # #About AtayaAtaya unites, secures, and simplifies enterprise connectivity. With production deployments around the world, Ataya delivers simplified universal connectivity for Industry 4.0 and Enterprise across existing Wi-Fi, and Ethernet while adding Private 5G, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and a powerful yet simple user experience that unifies the OT and IT environments. The Ataya team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Federated Wireless, Broadcom, ADVA, and Qualcomm, with experience in building products ranging from microchips to cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with sales and operations around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.ataya.io Ataya Press Contact: Chris Swan chris@ataya.ioAbout Pegatron 5GPegatron 5G draws on the expertise of PEGATRON, a global leader in electronics manufacturing. Established in 2018, Pegatron 5G focuses on O-RAN-compliant solutions for private networks and industrial transformation. Our product portfolio includes 5G radios, Integrated Small Cells, servers, networking equipment, and CPE devices, leveraging edge computing and network management capabilities. For more information, please visit https://5g.pegatroncorp.com/ Pegatron Press Contact: Jason Wang Pegatron5g@pegatroncorp.com

