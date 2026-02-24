Ataya and Advantech to Demonstrate Unified Edge AI and Connectivity Platform at Mobile World Congress 2026

Partnership Showcases Ataya Edge Running on Advantech's Industrial Edge Computing Hardware

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ataya , a leader in private 5G and edge computing solutions, today announced it will demonstrate Ataya Edge, its unified AI and connectivity platform, in partnership with Advantech at Mobile World Congress 2026. The demonstration will take place in Hall 5, Meeting Room 5M34MR, showcasing how enterprises can seamlessly deploy and manage edge AI applications with integrated connectivity across platforms ranging from compact ARM-based NVIDIA Orin Nano devices and x86-based Advantech modular IPCs to high-performance NVIDIA Jetson AGX and Thor systems.Ataya Edge combines three critical capabilities into a single platform: Edge AI app enablement, secure workload management, and reliable multi-network connectivity. Running on Advantech's industry-leading MIC series edge computing systems, the demonstration will show how organizations can overcome the complexity, security, and fragmentation challenges that currently limit edge AI adoption."The convergence of edge AI and connectivity represents a massive opportunity for industrial and enterprise customers," said Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO of Ataya. "By partnering with Advantech, we're bringing together ARM- and x86-based edge computing hardware with Ataya's software platform that simplifies deployment, ensures security, and provides the reliable connectivity that AI workloads demand."The Ataya Edge platform addresses key customer pain points:• Single-click deployment of AI applications across distributed edge devices• Zero-trust security from device to application with identity-based access control• Platform scalability from compact edge platforms with NVIDIA Orin Nano and x86-based modular IPCs to high-performance platforms with NVIDIA Jetson AGX and Thor• Multi-network orchestration across Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and 5G with application-aware QoS• Flexible deployment options including cloud-managed or on-premise configurationsAdvantech provides two architecture options for edge AI deployments. The ARM-based MIC-743-AT’s features a compact, rugged design, allowing it to be installed directly at factory floors, outdoor cabinets, private 5G base stations, and edge data rooms, bringing GPU-accelerated AI computing closer to the devices and sensors generating data. The x86-based MIC-770 and MIC-75G20 share the same edge deployment scenarios, feature a fanless, modular design that enables reliable operation and flexible module replacement, and support a wide range of Edge AI applications and deliver enhanced performance when paired with NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell.This innovation makes the joint Ataya and Advantech solution especially well-suited for enterprises transitioning from connectivity-only private 5G deployments to AI-enabled private networks, where edge intelligence becomes a core service rather than an add-on."The Edge AI layer is where network intelligence and application intelligence converge,” said Ray Chi, Project Manager, Advantech. “Advantech’s MIC-743, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor, and MIC-770 +MIC-75G20 are designed to sit at this intersection, delivering the compute performance, ruggedization, and scalability required to run Ataya Edge across private 5G and enterprise edge deployments."About AtayaAtaya provides edge computing and connectivity solutions that enable enterprises to deploy AI applications and private networks at scale. The company's products—Harmony (on-premise private 5G) and Chorus (cloud-managed private 5G)—serve manufacturing, education, drones, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. Ataya Edge extends these capabilities with a unified platform for edge AI app enablement, secure workload management, and reliable multi-network connectivity. For more information, visit www.ataya.io About AdvantechAdvantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. ( www.advantech.com Ataya Press Contact: Chris Swan chris@ataya.io

