Ataya Announces New Integrations With Palo Alto Networks to Enhance Zero Trust Security for Private 5G

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ataya, a leader in Private 5G solutions, today announced new integrations with Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), taking their collaboration to the next level. Building on a successful partnership launched in 2024, these updates significantly enhance security, visibility, and policy enforcement for mixed access technology networks, enabling enterprises to achieve true Zero Trust security.Enhanced Capabilities for Zero Trust SecurityIn 2024, Ataya Harmony, Ataya’s flagship platform, integrated with Palo Alto Networks NGFW to allow security teams to deploy a unified security solution across 5G and traditional networks. This integration empowered organizations to implement Zero Trust security with visibility into applications, threats and device details. The new advancements now extend this capability further.Simplified Integration with NGFWAtaya now offers direct integration with Palo Alto Networks NGFW, simplifying the overall deployment for customers. This update broadens the solution’s scope to include customers with physical or virtual standalone NGFW implementations, enabling advanced security policy enforcement based on User Equipment (UE) identity, location, Data Network Name (DNN), network slices, and other contextual attributes.Threat Reporting and Comprehensive VisibilityAnother key enhancement is the integration of NGFW-generated threat reports into the Ataya Harmony dashboard. This functionality provides security teams with a unified view of 5G and network-wide threats, enhancing situational awareness and enabling quicker, more informed responses to security incidents.Deployment in PATTA, Taiwan’s Leading Industrial ManufacturerThese enhanced solutions will be deployed at PATTA, a leading industrial manufacturer in Taiwan. The deployment underscores the practical applicability and value of this joint solution in mission-critical industrial environments.Executive QuotesRajesh Pazhyannur, CEO of Ataya, said: “Our strengthened partnership with Palo Alto Networks underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions for Private 5G. By enabling seamless integration with NGFW and providing comprehensive threat insights, we are empowering our customers to achieve unparalleled security and operational efficiency.”Mitch Rappard, Director – Technical Solutions at Palo Alto Networks, commented: “Zero Trust is a critical imperative for organizations as they adopt Private 5G. By deepening our collaboration with Ataya, we’re enabling security teams to seamlessly extend world-class threat prevention and policy enforcement across the entire network, ensuring that enterprises remain secure in an increasingly connected world.”H. Chen, VP of Operations at PATTA, shared: “As a leader in industrial manufacturing, ensuring the security and resilience of our networks is essential. The combined solution from Ataya and Palo Alto Networks delivers exactly what we need to protect our operations and maintain our leadership in the industry.”About Ataya:Ataya unites, secures and simplifies enterprise connectivity. With production deployments around the world, Ataya delivers universal connectivity for Industry 4.0 and Enterprise across existing Wi-Fi, Ethernet while adding Private 5G, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and a powerful, yet simple user experience that unifies the OT and IT environments.For more information, visit www.ataya.io Media Contact:Chris SwanAtayaEmail: chris@ataya.ioWebsite: www.ataya.io ###

