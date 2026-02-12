ReviveHealth Acquires Doseform, A Best-in-Class AI-Driven Technology

ReviveHealth, Inc. John Lufburrow, Chief Executive Officer, Revive John Olsen, General Manager, Pharmacy Solutions at Revive

Acquisition strengthens patient engagement, automation, and operational efficiency across Revive’s national pharmacy footprint

This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class pharmacy services to our members through a fully integrated technology stack.” — John Lufburrow, Chief Executive Officer, Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive) today announced the acquisition of Doseform, a pharmacy-focused patient management and engagement platform that will serve as the patient management system for Revive’s Pharmacy Centers of Excellence Doseform will be further deployed across all Revive’s pharmacy locations, creating an integrated end-to-end technology foundation that supports scalable growth, operational efficiency, and an improved member experience.The platform completes a critical component of Revive’s integrated pharmacy technology that enables seamless prescription workflows, proactive patient communication, and automation that allows pharmacists and technicians to operate at the top of their license.“This platform strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class pharmacy services to our members through a fully integrated AI-driven technology,” said John Lufburrow, Chief Executive Officer at Revive. “Owning the core platform gives us greater control, reduces long-term cost risk, and positions our pharmacy operations to scale quickly and efficiently as Revive continues to experience rapid growth.”Strengthening an Integrated Pharmacy ExperienceDoseform is a pharmacy-focused patient engagement and automation platform that uses AI-driven, two-way messaging to streamline prescription workflows, payments, and routine patient communications. Through automated SMS and mobile links, patients can view prescription details, confirm orders, complete intake or consent forms, and submit payments directly from their phones without logging into portals or downloading additional applications.The platform also addresses common operational friction points by answering routine questions related to refills, copays, order status, and pharmacy hours through AI-enabled chat, escalating to staff only when necessary. This reduces inbound call volume, minimizes counter interruptions, and allows pharmacy teams to focus on higher-value member services.“Doseform plays a critical role in how we service our members and simplify our pharmacy services,” said John Olsen, PharmD, General Manager of Pharmacy at Revive. “It improves the member experience through proactive, timely communication, reduces avoidable friction in prescription fulfillment, and helps our teams operate more efficiently.”Designed for Scale and Long-Term ValueThe Doseform scalable operating system integrates alongside existing pharmacy systems of record rather than replacing them. The platform de-risks future system costs, supports deeper integration across Revive’s care ecosystem, and enhances the long-term value of Revive’s pharmacy assets. It also addresses common operational friction points by answering routine questions related to refills, copays, order status, and pharmacy hours through AI-enabled chat, escalating to staff only when necessary. This reduces inbound call volume, minimizes counter interruptions, and allows pharmacy teams to focus on higher value member services.About DoseformDoseform, founded in 2021, is privately held with roots in Austin, TX and Atlanta, GA. The company’s focus is on automation and AI for pharmacy workflows, patient communication, and engagement—supporting retail and specialty pharmacies with streamlined prescription workflows, digital intake, and payments.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is an integrated whole-person care company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for employers and their workforces. Through a subscription-based model, Revive connects primary care, urgent care, mental health services, weight health, pharmacy services, and wellness support into one coordinated experience. Designed to complement traditional insurance, Revive helps employers simplify benefits while improving access, outcomes, and cost predictability. www.revive.healthMedia Contact:

