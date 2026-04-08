Revive Establishes Boston Innovation Hub to Advance AI, Platform Engineering, and Connected Care

Boston designated as innovation hub bringing together product, engineering and data capabilities to support next-generation platform performance

The Innovation Hub reflects our commitment to building those capabilities internally so we can move faster, innovate responsibly, and continue delivering meaningful value to our members and clients.” — John Lufburrow, Chief Executive Officer, Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a leader in whole-person care delivery and technology enablement, today announced the launch of its Innovation Hub in Boston, Massachusetts—establishing a focused capability to advance applied AI, proprietary platform development, and next-generation digital health experiences.“Boston represents a unique intersection of world-class technical talent, healthcare innovation, and academic depth,” said John Lufburrow, Chief Executive Officer, Revive. “We chose for the expertise and ecosystem required to build the next generation of healthcare platforms—where AI doesn’t replace clinicians but enhances clinical decision-making and enables more coordinated care delivery.The Revive Innovation Hub will serve as the company’s internal engine for rapid experimentation and scaling of new capabilities—from advanced data and AI models to platform-level innovations that improve navigation, coordination, and clinical performance. The Hub will unite Revive’s product, engineering, and data science disciplines into a single, focused capability designed to accelerate innovation while strengthening performance across the platform.“The Innovation Hub isn’t about chasing trends—it’s about building technology that earns the trust of the members who depend on it,” said Pete Kamm, Vice President of Technology, Revive. “By drawing on Boston’s talent and clinical ecosystem, we can accelerate platform development in a way that scales intelligently and sustainably.”This approach reflects Revive’s commitment to building innovation internally, ensuring new capabilities are tightly integrated into care delivery and platform performance at scale.A disciplined approach to applied innovationRevive’s expansion introduces a structured innovation model that evaluates opportunities based on measurable value, scalability, and impact on the member experience. The Hub will focus initially on three domains:• Advancing applied AI capabilities that enrich personalization, triage, and digital engagement.• Deepening technical integration across medical, behavioral, pharmacy, and well-being services.• Developing proprietary workflow tools that enhance care coordination and operational efficiency.Advancing the next phase of platform developmentThe Innovation Hub represents a major milestone in Revive’s technology roadmap, reinforcing its focus on building a connected, adaptive healthcare platform. Over time, the Boston team will expand across product design, data science, AI, and cloud architecture—continuously advancing Revive’s ability to deliver solutions that connect care experiences across every touchpoint.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) delivers integrated, whole-person care through a proprietary technology platform that unifies primary care, mental health, pharmacy, weight health, and urgent care into one seamless experience. Designed to complement employers’ benefits strategies with a positive impact on culture, Revive improves access, outcomes, and cost predictability for workforces nationwide. Learn more at www.revive.health.Media Contact:

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