ReviveHealth Expands Weight Health Program with Additional Care Pathways to Support Long-Term Health Outcomes

Mark Orlando, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Services, Revive John Olsen, Chief of Pharmacy, Revive

New partnership introduces non-pharmacological option within Revive’s integrated, coaching-led care model

Effective programs require more than a single approach; our model is designed to support members over time through personalized coaching, integrated resources, and clinical guidance when needed.” — Mark Orlando, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services, Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a provider of integrated whole-person healthcare solutions, today announced the expansion of its Weight Health program to include additional care pathways designed to support sustainable, long-term optimal health outcomes.As part of this expansion, Revive is introducing a complementary, non-pharmacological option through a new partnership with Epitomee Medical, whose solution was developed and initially deployed in Israel and is now expanding into broader international markets, including Europe. The EpitomeeCapsule is a prescription only, non-drug support tool for weight management, helping patients feel full sooner, eat less, and stay on track with their program without stimulants, hormones, or surgical procedures. The non-systemic, safe profile of the capsule is highlighted as the ideal alternative for those who cannot tolerate or prefer to avoid the side effects associated with GLP-1 medications.Revive’s Weight Health program is built on a coaching-led, wraparound care model that combines one-to-one support, digital engagement, and clinical care, when appropriate, to help members build lasting habits and improve overall health. The addition of a non-pharmacological pathway expands the range of options available to members within a single, coordinated experience.“Effective weight health programs require more than a single approach,” said Mark Orlando, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Revive. “Our model is designed to support members over time through personalized coaching, integrated resources, and clinical guidance when needed. Expanding our program to include additional pathways allows us to meet members where they are and support more sustainable, long-term outcomes.”Revive delivers care through a unified platform that integrates primary care, urgent care, mental health, specialty services, pharmacy, and weight health support. The company operates alongside employer-sponsored insurance, providing services directly to members without replacing or underwriting existing coverage.The Weight Health program is designed to reduce barriers to care while improving engagement and long-term outcomes. Core features include zero out-of-pocket cost for members for core services such as coaching, digital resources focused on nutrition and fitness, along with clinical oversight when appropriate (excluding medications and select employer cost-share services) with no pre-authorizations or deductibles.“Pharmacy plays an important role within a broader, integrated care model,” said John Olsen, PharmD, Chief of Pharmacy at Revive. “When clinical care, mental health support, and pharmacy services are connected within a single experience, employers are better positioned to deliver more effective and adaptable solutions for their populations.”Within the program, Epitomee is offered as a clinically guided, non-pharmacological pathway integrated into Revive’s broader care experience. It is not a standalone product, but part of a coordinated model that includes coaching, physician oversight, and ongoing engagement.This approach enables clients to offer more personalized and adaptable health solutions while managing utilization and cost through structured, clinically guided care pathways.About Epitomee Medical Ltd.Epitomee Medical Ltd. is a pioneering technology-based health solutions company, committed to advancing innovative therapies. The company is advancing two major fields: weight management and biologic drug delivery. In addition to its flagship weight management solution, Epitomee Medical is developing a cutting-edge platform focused on the oral delivery of biologics. This innovative platform is designed to transport drugs to the absorption site with enhanced bioavailability.epitomeemedical.com/ | Weight Management Capsule Portal: epitomeecapsule.com/About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is an integrated whole-person care company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for employers and their workforces. Through a subscription-based model, Revive connects primary care, urgent care, mental health services, weight health, pharmacy services, and wellness support into one coordinated experience. Designed to complement traditional insurance, Revive helps employers simplify benefits while improving access, outcomes, and cost predictability. www.revive.healthMedia Contact:

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