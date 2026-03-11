Revive Expands Access to On-the-Go Physical Therapy Through Orbit Telehealth Partnership

Members can now access virtual, at-home physical therapy through Revive, making it easier to address musculoskeletal care needs.

This partnership allows members to start virtual physical therapy directly through Revive, making musculoskeletal care easier to access and better connected to the rest of their care experience.” — Amanda Brown, Head of Product, Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a virtual-first healthcare platform offering integrated care for employers and members nationwide, today announced expanded access to physical therapy through a new partnership with Orbit Telehealth, providing convenient, on-the-go physical therapy.The integration is available to all members whose benefit bundles include physical therapy. It enables quick access to Orbit’s remote PT services without requiring additional logins or navigating separate portals.Key features include:• Faster, simpler access to physical therapy support• Seamless navigation between Revive and Orbit platforms• A unified, branded interface for member consistency• Clear return path to the Revive portal• Secure daily data exchange to support future utilization reporting“Access to physical therapy shouldn’t be complicated or delayed,” said Amanda Brown, Vice President of Product at Revive. “This partnership allows members to start virtual physical therapy directly through Revive, making musculoskeletal care easier to access and better connected to the rest of their care experience."The Orbit Telehealth integration aligns with Revive’s broader strategy to consolidate point solutions into a single, accessible care model. With physical therapy now integrated alongside primary care, urgent care, mental health, pharmacy, and weight health services, Revive continues to simplify how members access connected care.About ReviveRevive is a company focused on simplifying access to everyday care. Revive provides a single point of access to integrated primary care, mental health services, pharmacy, urgent care, and everyday assistance, delivered through a consistent care team. Designed for employers with self-funded health plans, Revive replaces fragmented point solutions with a coordinated care model intended to increase utilization, improve employee health outcomes, and reduce unnecessary healthcare spending. By centralizing care and supporting ongoing patient-provider relationships, Revive helps organizations deliver healthcare benefits that are easier to navigate and more consistently used. Learn more at www.revive.health.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.