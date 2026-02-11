The Squires Group, Inc. Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

Five‑Year Contract Expands Access to The Squires Group’s ERP, IT and Consulting Services for Federal Agencies Nationwide

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi), a WBENC-certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) and provider of ERP and IT solutions, announced that it has been officially awarded a General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract (the “GSA Schedule”) under contract 47QTCA26D0032.

Effective January 26, 2026, the award positions TSGi to offer a wide range of professional services to federal agencies across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It enables federal agencies to access TSGi’s professional services through a streamlined government-wide procurement vehicle, expanding the firm’s ability to support federal customers across a broad range of mission-critical initiatives. The five-year base contract includes three additional option periods, allowing for continued long-term support.

The contract authorizes TSGi to provide services under the following Special Item Numbers (SINs):

• 54151S – Information Technology Professional Services

• 541611 – Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services

• 518210C – Cloud Computing and Cloud-Related IT Professional Services

Founded more than 30 years ago, TSGi supports federal agencies and prime contractors with specialized IT consulting services, including ERP and HCM implementations, systems integration, enterprise application development, IT infrastructure support, and cybersecurity. The firm works extensively within the federal civilian and defense sectors to deliver results on complex, mission-critical programs.

“The GSA Schedule augments the growth opportunities throughout the federal space for TSGi. We look forward to responding to all RFP’s where our 30-year expertise in providing cost-effective IT solutions will be a value-add to our federal government’s push to revamp and streamline its technology landscape,” said Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO.

“We’ve spent over 30 years building our qualifications, expertise, partnerships, and reputation that led to this award. The GSA Schedule provides greater opportunity for TSGi to serve our federal clients throughout their entire mission, not just a small piece of it,” adds Apurva Shah, Sr. Director-Strategic Partnerships.

For more information about TSGi and its GSA Schedule offerings, visit Sam.gov.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC-certified woman-owned small business founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires. With its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland, TSGi specializes in providing project and talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. As a trusted federal partner, TSGi holds a GSA Schedule, enabling streamlined access to our services for government agencies. TSGi is a professional services firm that provides project-based, contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets.

