The Squires Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best Of Staffing Client, Talent, And Employee Diamond Awards

ClearlyRated Best of Staffing 2025

Fewer than 2% of staffing agencies earn the Best of Staffing for Client and Talent Satisfaction. Fewer than 1% earn Best of Staffing for Employee Satisfaction.

This award reflects our commitment to professionalism, integrity, and trust.” — Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) has won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for the seventh consecutive year and ninth time overall, recognizing its outstanding service to clients and candidates. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners lead in service quality, with clients 50% more likely to be fully satisfied and placed candidates 60% more satisfied than non-winning agencies.

Celebrating 30 years in business, Founder & CEO Nancy Squires reflects on TSGi’s journey from a small Annapolis startup to a trusted industry leader. “This award reflects our commitment to professionalism, integrity, and trust,” she says. President Eric Galasso highlights the firm’s strategic client partnerships, leading to better talent delivery and job satisfaction.

TSGi is also honored to receive the Best of Staffing Diamond Award for its internal team, celebrating the dedication of recruiters, account managers, and operations staff. By fostering innovation and continuous improvement, the company remains committed to building top-performing teams and exceptional client success.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC-certified woman-owned small business founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires. With its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland, TSGi specializes in providing project and talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi is a professional services firm that provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.