Jason Tillerson Joins Our Resource Management Team at The Squires Group, Inc.

Jason brings strong expertise in Cyber, Cloud, DevOps/ DevSecOps, and IT infrastructure recruiting

ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced that they have hired Jason Tillerson as a Resource Manager to help deliver talent solutions to our clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Jason is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington where he not only obtained a solid academic foundation but also played on the University’s soccer team. He has supported clients in the private and public sectors and over time, has built a strong network with IT professionals. He brings a unique blend of business savvy, athletic discipline, and a passion for recruiting.

“Jason's expertise in sourcing and recruiting specialized talent in Cyber, Cloud, DevOps/ DevSecOps, and IT infrastructure will help our clients deliver on their critical project milestones. With Jason’s proven track record, he's made an immediate impact and placed qualified candidates for hard-to-fill positions requiring niche skills and top-level clearances,” says Julie Kreidel, Director of Resource Management.

Eric Galasso, President of TSGi, adds, "Jason is a fantastic addition to Team Squires. He's driven to succeed each week—and consistently steps up to take on our toughest recruiting challenges. He brings a blend of both technical and business savvy to each and every search and his passion for recruiting shines through to our candidates and clients. Jason is here to Build Great, and it shows."

Jason resides in Virginia and when he's not recruiting great talent, he enjoys fitness, trying new restaurants, and watching movies.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC-certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on how The Squires Group can help you Build Great SM, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.

