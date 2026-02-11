FR Conversions Earns NMEDA MQAP Certification, Announces New Dealer Programs

FR Conversions Sienna Hybrid Long Cut, one of the accessible vehicles available to NMEDA QAP dealers.

Company expands support for retail mobility dealer network

WESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FR Conversions , a national leader in emergency and mobility vehicle innovation, today announced it has achieved certification under the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) Manufacturer Quality Assurance Program (MQAP), a nationally recognized program that sets rigorous standards for quality, safety and compliance in the mobility industry. With this approval, FR Conversions becomes an MQAP-recognized manufacturing partner for NMEDA members across its retail mobility product lines.MQAP certification reflects FR Conversions’ documented quality systems, compliance with applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and ongoing commitment to supporting NMEDA-certified dealers and the customers they serve. The program requires manufacturers to meet comprehensive criteria, including annual third-party audits, documented training programs, warranty and service network requirements, and demonstrated adherence to safety and quality best practices.“For our retail mobility business, MQAP is a meaningful benchmark that exemplifies our commitment to being a dependable manufacturing partner as we support NMEDA dealers and the customers they serve nationwide,” said Anoop Prakash, Chief Executive Officer of FR Conversions. “This certification also reinforces the operational rigor and quality focus our teams bring to every vehicle we build.”As part of its ongoing retail mobility strategy, FR Conversions is also announcing several new dealer-focused initiatives designed to simplify operations, improve access to inventory and capital and support long-term dealer growth, including:● Stocking package programs for select mobility vehicles, enabling faster access to ready-to-sell inventory● Floor plan financing options through participating finance partners to support dealer cash flow and flexibility● FR Access, a centralized dealer portal providing real-time inventory visibility, streamlined warranty submissions and marketing resources● FR Drive Rewards, an incentive program designed to strengthen dealer engagement and performance“These new offerings were created based on direct feedback and conversations with our dealer network,” said Matt Swope, Vice President of Retail Mobility at FR Conversions. “MQAP certification complements this work by reinforcing the systems, consistency and accountability dealers need from a manufacturing partner. Together, the goal of these programs is to make it easier for NMEDA dealers to do business with FR and to grow their retail mobility business with confidence.”MQAP certification builds on FR Conversions’ broader quality and compliance foundation, including its ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System, Federal Transit Administration-approved Transit Vehicle Manufacturer (TVM) status, and Ford Pro Upfitter accreditation. These credentials reflect FR Conversions’ disciplined approach to manufacturing, regulatory compliance and continuous improvement across its mobility and specialty vehicle platforms.FR Conversions will share more details about its MQAP certification and retail mobility initiatives at the 2026 NMEDA Annual Conference (exhibitor booth #209), taking place February 20–22 in Orlando, Florida.For more information about FR Conversions and its mobility solutions, visit frconversions.com

