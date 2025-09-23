Submit Release
FR Conversions Achieves Ford Pro Upfitter Accreditation

FR Conversions Type II ambulance built on a Ford TransitⓇ 350 mid-roof chassis

An FR Conversions Type II ambulance built on a Ford TransitⓇ 350 mid-roof chassis.

Ford Pro Upfitter logo

FR Conversions is now Ford Pro Upfitter accredited.

FR Conversions logo

Company earns FPU status for its Type II ambulances and full-size van mobility solutions

We are proud to be a part of the Ford specialty vehicle ecosystem. Our partnership with Ford is a testament to the quality, safety and attention to detail that our team exercises every day.”
— Anoop Prakash, CEO of FR Conversions
WESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FR Conversions, a national leader in emergency and mobility vehicle innovation, has earned the prestigious Ford Pro Upfitter (FPU) accreditation. This distinction emphasizes FR Conversions’ long-standing commitment to quality and enables the company to expand its portfolio of Type II ambulances and full-size mobility vans built on the Ford TransitⓇ Chassis.

The FPU program — formerly known as the Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) program — sets the gold standard for final-stage vehicle manufacturers. To earn FPU status, manufacturers must meet rigorous requirements across compliance, quality, manufacturing standards, trade affiliation and production volume. With the FPU accreditation, FR joins a select group of upfitters trusted by Ford for their engineering rigor and customer-first mindset.

“We are proud to be a part of the Ford specialty vehicle ecosystem. Our partnership with Ford is a testament to the quality, safety and attention to detail that our team exercises every day,” said Anoop Prakash, CEO of FR Conversions. “This recognition expands our ability to serve a growing industry population that depends on reliable, accessible mobility solutions. We’re ready to deliver and open more eyes to the value FR Conversions brings to the accessible transportation space.”

FR Conversions’ Ford Pro Upfitter accreditation opens new, value-driven purchasing opportunities across both the emergency and mobility sectors.

For ambulance buyers, it means expanded access to affordable, Ford-based Type II ambulances, engineered for safety, reliability and EMT-designed ergonomics. Ideal for private ambulance services, hospital-based EMS and NEMT groups, municipal procurement officers and fire departments looking to augment their fleets with dependable, ready-to-serve units.

For fleet professionals, the designation strengthens national availability of FR Conversions’ ADA-compliant, full-size Ford Transit mobility vans. These vehicles offer configurable interiors tailored to the needs of transit agencies, senior living providers, healthcare systems and correctional transport operations, delivering high-quality, safe and cost-effective mobility solutions across public and private sectors.

To learn more about FR Conversions’ vehicles, visit frconversions.com.

