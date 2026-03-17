FR Conversions Names Carlos Badallo as Vice President of Quality and Engineering

Carlos Badallo, Vice President of Quality and Engineering at FR Conversions. Photo courtesy of FR Conversions.

I’m honored to join FR Conversions and be part of a team that’s focused on making essential vehicles more accessible to the people who depend on them.” — Carlos Badallo

WESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FR Conversions , a national leader in emergency and mobility vehicle innovation, today announced the appointment of Carlos Badallo as Vice President of Quality and Engineering, strengthening the company’s quality and engineering leadership as it continues to expand its mobility and emergency vehicle platforms.“FR Conversions is building the next generation of specialty vehicles for mobility and emergency services,” said Anoop Prakash, Chief Executive Officer of FR Conversions. “We are thrilled to welcome Carlos, who brings both the quality and engineering leadership to push our company and the industry forward—designing vehicles that are safer, smarter and built to meet the real needs of the people and communities who depend on them every day.”Badallo brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive and vehicle engineering industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Vehicle Engineering at BraunAbility, overseeing engineering and cross-functional teams responsible for the development and optimization of wheelchair-accessible vehicles. There, he drove several engineering improvements, including Finite Element Analysis (FEA), body structure analysis, dimensional management and resistance spot welding (RSW).Throughout his career, Badallo has held leadership roles at some of the automotive industry’s most recognized companies, including BraunAbility, Magna, Rivian, Fisker Automotive and General Motors. Badallo has directed global teams responsible for vehicle structures and product development with a focus on improving safety, quality and cost efficiency.“I’m honored to join FR Conversions and be part of a team that’s focused on making essential vehicles more accessible to the people who depend on them,” said Badallo. “It’s especially meaningful to continue serving the people who rely on wheelchair-accessible vehicles while helping FR deliver safe, reliable vehicles with the quality and value our customers expect.”Badallo earned his master’s degree in integrated vehicle systems engineering from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Instituto Politécnico Nacional. He also holds several patents related to mobility vehicle technology and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified. Badallo has relocated to Westminster to work directly with the team.For more information about FR Conversions and its mobility solutions, visit frconversions.com

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