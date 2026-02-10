Stroke Management: Expanded Therapeutic Window Based on Viable Brain Analysis

Greg Vigna

Advanced brain imaging is expanding stroke treatment windows, enabling selected patients beyond 24 hours to benefit from thrombectomy or alteplase

The literature is clear that every 15-minute delay in intervention makes a difference to all-cause mortality when providing treatment in stroke. ” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The classic therapeutic windows for thrombolytics and mechanical thrombectomy has given way to viable brain analysis-based CT angiogram perfusion scans and MRI brain. The literature is clear that every 15-minute delay in intervention makes a difference to all-cause mortality when providing treatment in stroke. Earlier is better, but there are patients outside the 24-hour window who can be saved with interventions depending on the analysis of the brain at risk on CT angiogram,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.Injury Care Solutions Group Experts:1. Neurologist2. Neuro-intensivist3. Emergency Room Physician4. Emergency Room Nurse Practitioner5. Emergency Room Nursing6. Medical-Surgical Nursing7. Neuro-radiologist8. Interventional Radiologist9. Endovascular Neurosurgeon10. Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: Life Care PlannersStudy by Dr. Amir Shaban: “Mechanical thrombectomy for large vessel occlusion strokes beyond 24 hours”“Mechanical thrombectomy beyond 24 hours appears to be safe and tolerable with no more hemorrhages or complications compared with standard of care thrombectomy. Outcomes and mortality in this time window are worse compared with an earlier time window, but the rates of good outcomes may justify this therapy in selected patients.”Study by Dr. Ying Zhou, Ph.D.: “Alteplase for Acute Ischemic Stroke at 4.5 to 24 Hours”“Interventions: Patients were randomly assigned (1:1) … to receive intravenous alteplase or standard medical treatment.The primary efficacy outcome was functional independence, defined as a modified Rankin Scale score of 0 to 1 at 90 days. Safety outcomes included symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage within 36 hours and all-cause mortality within 90 days.Greater odds of a better functional outcome among the alteplase group."To learn more, visit our website To read more about Stroke Management, click here Contact Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD , Board Certified PM&R, Life Care Planner: 1-800-269-65141. Man, et al. Association Between Thrombolytic Door-to-Needle Time and 1-Year Mortality and Readmission in Patients with Acute Ischemic Stroke. JAMA. 2020 Jun 2,323(21):2170-2184.2. Shaban, et al. Mechanical thrombectomy for large vessel occlusion strokes beyond 24 hours. Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery. Vol. 15, Issue e3.3. Zhou, et al. Alteplase for Acute Ischemic Stroke at 4.5 to 24 Hours. The HOPE Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. Vol. 334, No. 9.

