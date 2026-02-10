Greg Vigna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulmonary embolisms affect 370,000 patients per year and may cause up to 100,000 deaths per year. Patients diagnosed with pulmonary embolism may be managed as an outpatient with direct oral anticoagulant therapy if they have no patient characteristics that place them at higher risk of death. Those with known risk factors require hospital admission and patients with hypotension may require thrombolytic therapy.The American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) guidelines has provided the evidence-based recommendation for antithrombotic therapy for venous thromboembolism (VTE) and is the source most often cited.Injury Care Solutions Group:2. Hematologist3. Critical Care Medicine4. Internal Medicine5. Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation6. Orthopedics7. Interventional RadiologistInjury Care Solutions Group experts are qualified to describe the standards of care for the outpatient management of the following:1. Indications for “prophylaxis” or medications to prevent deep venous thrombosis in a hospitalized patient.2. Indications for “prophylaxis” or medication to prevent deep venous thrombosis after major orthopedic surgery.3, Management of “provoked” deep venous thrombosis caused by medical conditions that increase the risk of DVT.4. Management of “unprovoked” deep venous thrombosis or those without an environmental event or medical condition.5. Management of recurrent DVTs.6. Management of pulmonary embolism.7. Management of recurrent pulmonary embolism.8. Management of recurrent pulmonary embolism despite therapeutic anticoagulation.9. Indications for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) filters10. Management of IVC filters including placement and retrieval11. Management of IVC filter related complications including: Migration12. Perforation of the IVC13. Perforation of adjacent organs or structures14. Fracture of device15. Caval stenosis, thrombosis, and/or occlusion16. Deep venous thrombosis17. Pulmonary embolismFreund, et al. Acute Pulmonary Embolism. JAMA. Vol. 328, Number 13.Bajda, et al. Inferior Vena Cava Filters and Complications: A Systematic Review. Cureus 15(6): e40038To learn more, visit our website To read more about Deep Venous Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, and Inferior Vena Cava Filters, click here Contact Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD , Board Certified PM&R, Life Care Planner: 1-800-269-6514

