Deep Venous Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, and Inferior Vena Cava Filters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulmonary embolisms affect 370,000 patients per year and may cause up to 100,000 deaths per year. Patients diagnosed with pulmonary embolism may be managed as an outpatient with direct oral anticoagulant therapy if they have no patient characteristics that place them at higher risk of death. Those with known risk factors require hospital admission and patients with hypotension may require thrombolytic therapy.
The American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) guidelines has provided the evidence-based recommendation for antithrombotic therapy for venous thromboembolism (VTE) and is the source most often cited.
Injury Care Solutions Group:
2. Hematologist
3. Critical Care Medicine
4. Internal Medicine
5. Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
6. Orthopedics
7. Interventional Radiologist
Injury Care Solutions Group experts are qualified to describe the standards of care for the outpatient management of the following:
1. Indications for “prophylaxis” or medications to prevent deep venous thrombosis in a hospitalized patient.
2. Indications for “prophylaxis” or medication to prevent deep venous thrombosis after major orthopedic surgery.
3, Management of “provoked” deep venous thrombosis caused by medical conditions that increase the risk of DVT.
4. Management of “unprovoked” deep venous thrombosis or those without an environmental event or medical condition.
5. Management of recurrent DVTs.
6. Management of pulmonary embolism.
7. Management of recurrent pulmonary embolism.
8. Management of recurrent pulmonary embolism despite therapeutic anticoagulation.
9. Indications for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) filters
10. Management of IVC filters including placement and retrieval
11. Management of IVC filter related complications including: Migration
12. Perforation of the IVC
13. Perforation of adjacent organs or structures
14. Fracture of device
15. Caval stenosis, thrombosis, and/or occlusion
16. Deep venous thrombosis
17. Pulmonary embolism
Freund, et al. Acute Pulmonary Embolism. JAMA. Vol. 328, Number 13.
Bajda, et al. Inferior Vena Cava Filters and Complications: A Systematic Review. Cureus 15(6): e40038
Greg Vigna
