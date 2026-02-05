Injury Care Solutions Group: Expert Analysis of Hernia Mesh Complications

Greg Vigna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD , expert in physical medicine and rehabilitation and Chief Medical Officer of Injury Care Solutions Group , says, “Hernia mesh litigation is likely to continue indefinitely, or at least until the last polypropylene mesh device is surgically removed. Reported injuries include intra-abdominal sepsis, bowel obstruction, post-operative soft tissue infections, latent or delayed infection, bowel perforations, short bowel syndrome, septic shock, and septic shock-related complications. Multiple experts are needed to review the evidence, and we can connect you with the specialists who can pursue your claim, while our nursing consultants assist throughout the process."Dr. Vigna continues, “As the Medical Director of a long-term acute care hospital, we managed these complications. Many patients required prolonged wound care, reconstructive abdominal procedures, and feeding tubes or TPN for nutrition support.”Hernia mesh complications can cause chronic pain, bowel obstructions, and serious systemic issues due to the unpredictable inflammatory response triggered by polypropylene implants. Injury Care Solutions Group has access to experts who understand the medical mechanisms behind hernia mesh failure and can provide detailed, evidence-based evaluations for litigation. Our team analyzes medical records, identifies failure modes, and documents injuries to build a comprehensive case strategy that withstands scrutiny in court.Injury Care Solutions Group provides independent expert services for plaintiff firms, including assistance with Lone Pine Expert Reports with attention to causation, damages, future care, and safer alternative designs:Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons: Future care, causation, defective designPhysician Life Care Planners & Non-Physician Life Care Plans: Future care and cost of care.Infectious Disease Experts: Standards of care and causation of sepsis and wrongful death.Hospitalist Experts: Standards of care, causation, and delay in diagnoses.General Surgery Experts: Standard of care, causation.Vascular Surgery Experts: Standard of care, causation for ischemic bowel complications.Interventional Pain: Abdominal wall pain syndromes, including Complex Regional Pain SyndromeBiomaterial Experts: Causation, defective design, safer alternative design, including P4HBTo learn more about P4HB mesh, learn more the ultimate safer alternative design here Talk to Dr. Vigna: 1-800-269-6514Contact Dr. Vigna: https://injurycaresolutionsgroup.com/expert-services/hernia-mesh/

