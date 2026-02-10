Deadwater ice jam is out - February 10, 2026

The Deadwater ice jam on the Upper Salmon River had opened by the morning of Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Anglers can expect the river to remain muddy in the areas below Deadwater for a day or two before conditions improve. Weather conditions may also impact river visibility, and with the ice jam opening so early this year, there is still potential for cold weather to cause areas to re-freeze. Anglers with questions regarding current conditions can call the IDFG Salmon Region office at (208) 756-2271.

Additionally, IDFG boat ramps at North Fork and Bobcat Gulch are currently unusable due to the shore ice left behind by the ice jam. All other ramps from 4th of July Creek upstream to Ellis are open. Ramps impacted by ice will be cleared in a few weeks once we are certain the ice jam will not build back up again. Boat anglers are advised to always check the current conditions of any ramps they plan to use in advance and to use caution, as river conditions can change rapidly with ice dams forming, and large floating pieces of ice causing hazards. Drivers heading downstream of North Fork can expect rock and debris on the road along with slick road conditions in shaded areas.