Toews Asset Management Completes Its 15th GIPS® Verification with TSG

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toews Asset Management, a global investment management firm known for its disciplined approach to risk-managed investing, has successfully completed its 15th annual verification of compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®), conducted by TSG, the leading boutique GIPS verifier, and the industry’s trusted leader in investment performance measurement.

This milestone underscores Toews Asset Management’s long-standing commitment to transparency, consistency, and best practices in investment performance reporting. Maintaining verified GIPS compliance for 15 consecutive years reflects a sustained dedication to operational excellence and accountability on behalf of current and prospective clients.

“Consistency and transparency are core to how we serve our clients,” said Jason Graffius, Chief Operating Officer of Toews Asset Management. “Completing our 15th GIPS verification reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in performance reporting, and TSG has been a trusted partner in helping us uphold that commitment year after year.”

TSG has worked alongside Toews Asset Management throughout its GIPS journey, providing independent verification services designed not only to confirm compliance, but also to support evolving performance reporting needs as firms grow and markets change.

“Long-term client relationships like this are a powerful reflection of the trust our clients place in us. They are the foundation TSG is built upon,” said Chris Spaulding, Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer of TSG. “Completing 15 annual GIPS standards verifications with Toews Asset Management speaks to their discipline and integrity, and it also highlights TSG’s focus on delivering consistent, high-quality verification services to our clients.”

TSG’s client base includes investment firms and asset owners across the globe, many of whom have partnered with TSG for 10 or more years. This milestone with Toews Asset Management exemplifies TSG’s commitment to helping firms navigate GIPS compliance with confidence, continuity, and deep industry expertise.

About TSG

TSG is the industry’s trusted leader in investment performance measurement, serving clients throughout the world with offices in the U.S. and Canada. The firm provides end-to-end expertise, from consulting and GIPS®/non-GIPS verification to proprietary Software Certification and Operations Review services; publishes The Journal of Performance Measurement®, hosts the Performance Measurement Forum, and produces the global PMAR conferences. The TSG Institute of Performance Measurement delivers premier training programs in performance fundamentals, attribution, and portfolio risk. TSG also founded Women in Performance Measurement (WiPM), a community dedicated to supporting and advancing women across the profession. Visit TSGPerformance.com for more information.

Disclosure

GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.



