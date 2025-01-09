The Journal of Performance Measurement® Surpasses 3,500 Subscribers

The Journal of Performance MeasurementⓇ (JPM) will now be delivered to over 3,500 investment professionals around the world.

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSG has announced that The Journal of Performance Measurement (JPM) will now be delivered to over 3,500 investment professionals around the world. This achievement underscores The Journal’s commitment to providing industry insights, practical articles, and research in the world of performance measurement.

Since its inception in 1996, The Journal of Performance Measurement has been committed to fostering innovative ideas and knowledge sharing; advancing the understanding of performance measurement methodologies, models, and approaches; and presenting real-world examples, challenges, and use cases. With contributions from leading experts and scholars, The Journal has consistently delivered high-quality content that resonates with professionals, academics, and researchers alike.

“We are thrilled to reach this remarkable milestone of 3,500 subscribers,” said Patrick W. Fowler, Managing Editor of The Journal of Performance Measurement. “It reflects the value and content The Journal has brought to our readers as the premier source of scholarly research and practitioner insights in the field of performance measurement.”

The Journal covers a diverse range of topics, including but not limited to rates of return methodologies, performance and risk attribution, risk analysis, benchmarking, and the GIPS® standards. Through rigorous peer review and editorial excellence, The Journal of Performance Measurement continues to push the boundaries of knowledge in this critical domain.

“We’re quickly approaching our 30th year of publishing The Journal, and it’s exciting to be reaching more performance professionals now than ever before,” said Douglas Spaulding, Editor of The Journal. “We hope to see this growth continue, and we look forward to bringing more great content to our readers.”

As The Journal of Performance Measurement celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to advancing the frontiers of performance measurement research and fostering scholarly collaborations. The Journal remains steadfast in its mission to serve as a platform for the exchange of ideas and best practices that drive performance measurement excellence in organizations worldwide. We are grateful for the support of our advisory board and the contributions of our authors. We also want to thank our advertisers: Ortec Financial, FactSet, Rimes Technologies, and First Rate.

With offices across the United States, and now in Canada, TSG is the leader in providing investment performance measurement information, through its products and services. TSG provides consulting along with GIPS and non-GIPS verification services; offers unique and proprietary Software Certification and Operation Review services; publishes The Journal of Performance Measurement®, a quarterly publication launched in 1996; and hosts the Performance Measurement Forum. The firm also sponsors the annual Performance Measurement, Attribution and Risk (PMAR) North America and Europe conferences. TSG’s Institute of Performance Measurement offers in-person and online performance measurement training, including both performance fundamentals and attribution courses, and a class on portfolio risk. TSG is proud to have been the creator of Women in Performance Measurement (WiPM), a business resource for women by women to network, share, and learn together. For more information visit www.TSGPerformance.com.

GIPS® is a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute.

