TSG to Host the 100th Meeting of the Performance Measurement Forum

The Forum has visited more than 50 cities in over 25 countries

I have found the Performance Measurement Forum to be a community that provides the opportunity to build professional networks, explore new ideas, and get expert opinions on the issues that matter.” — Paul Farrar, Head of Investment Analytics for Railpen

SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TSG is proud to announce that it will host the 100th meeting of the Performance Measurement Forum on April 27 and 28, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. This group of performance measurement professionals will meet to discuss data quality best practices, ESG developments and implementations, talent acquisition and recruitment, and risk-adjusted performance attribution. Additionally, and as always, each member will have the chance to discuss two topics, and receive guidance from the group.

“When we began the Forum, we knew we wanted the group to be highly interactive; a place where performance measurement professionals could gather and engage with their peers, learn, grow, and even solve a few problems. We also hoped the group would result in friendships. Well, those expectations and dreams have been realized. And to think that it’s now our 100th meeting is simply amazing and gratifying,” said David D. Spaulding, founder and CEO of TSG.

“It’s hard to believe that we are still doing this after nearly 25 years,” said Patrick W. Fowler, President and COO of TSG. “The Forum has shaped our industry in so many ways; from interactive discussions and problem-solving at the events, to the working groups that helped build out what became the CIPM program, and best practices for data management. The only thing like the Performance Measurement Forum is the Asset Owners’ Roundtable.”

“This is more than just another industry forum. I have found the Performance Measurement Forum to be a community that provides the opportunity to build professional networks, explore new ideas, and get expert opinions on the issues that really matter. This is why I have returned year after year,” said Paul Farrar, Head of Investment Analytics for Railpen.

“The Performance Measurement Forum has been a great resource for us over the years as it gives us access to a global network of investment performance professionals who experience similar challenges and are able to share solutions from which we can all benefit,” said Michael Margulis, Vice President, Performance Reporting at Ameriprise.

“The forums are the best place to interact with and learn from performance subject matter experts. Nowhere else in the industry have I heard such informed, relevant, and candid conversation among peers,” said Benjamin Page-Fort, SimCorp.

“During my time working in Performance Measurement I had always found the Spaulding Forum a useful, professional and fun (yes, performance can be fun too) experience. A place to meet other PM professionals and discuss, debate and sometimes disagree with how we approached what, in the early days, was sometimes viewed by our Asset Management colleagues as a necessary but minor part of the business. As GIPS® compliant presentations became more prevalent in the early 2000s, it was important to find a community to share ideas with, especially as verification soon became a market standard, and TSG’s knowledge and experience in this field always facilitated active participation by all Forum members in this regard,” said Gary Hilldrup, retired CEO of Fortis Investments.

“It is always a pleasure to visit the Forums, and I really appreciate the in-depth discussions with peers from the industry. TSG creates a very open setting and atmosphere in which everybody contributes to the discussions. The Forum is a unique and very valuable event in the field of performance and attribution,” said Arjan Gort, PGGM Investments.

“Congratulations to TSG Performance Forum on reaching the milestone of the 100th Forum! It has been my privilege to have been part of the Forum for 20 years and having participated in over half of the European Forums (and some North American ones), and learnt a lot from practitioners, consultants, and vendors from many different countries - offering a wide range of expert views and open discussion. It’s been fun and entertaining, as well as informative. I’m proud to have made many friends from a great bunch of people,” said Dr. Ian Thompson, Head of Performance Product at BNY Mellon.

This one-of-a-kind learning and information exchange environment provides the capabilities and resources to give today’s performance measurement professionals the knowledge necessary to benefit themselves and their organizations. Click this link to learn more or to apply for membership.

