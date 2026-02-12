Crestview, Florida Takes Action to Improve School Zone Safety

New Speed Safety Initiative Begins with 30-Day Educational Warning Period

By educating drivers and allowing time to adjust their behavior, we are working to reduce speeding in school zones and protect the children who walk, bike, and ride to school every day.”
— Police Chief McCosker, Crestview Police Department
CRESTVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Crestview, Florida announces the launch of its new School Zone Speed Safety Program, beginning with a 30-day warning period. This grace period is designed to educate the public about newly installed automated speed enforcement systems near Riverside Elementary and Shoal River Middle School located along East Redstone Avenue.

Based on speeding complaints, observations and speed studies, this school zone and this road was chosen. The warning phase aims to promote full compliance with posted school zone speed limits before any civil penalties are issued. Enforcement is part of the City’s broader commitment to keeping students and school zones safe.

“This 30-day warning period is about keeping our children safe and giving parents peace of mind,” said Police Chief McCosker of the Crestview Police Department. “By educating drivers and allowing time to adjust their behavior, we are working to reduce speeding in school zones and protect the children who walk, bike, and ride to school every day.”

Alarming Speed Data Prompts Action

The program was launched in response to data showing excessive speeding in school zones. While enforcement is the best way to get drivers to comply with any law, it is impossible for police to be everywhere. An initial speed study at Crestview Police Department, conducted by NovoaGlobal®, revealed an average of more than 200 speeding violations per day, underscoring the urgent need for continuous enforcement.

How the Program Works

During the 30-day warning phase:
• Advanced traffic enforcement cameras will monitor vehicle speeds in the designated school zones.
• No fines will be issued during this period.

Beginning MARCH 13, 2026 – after the 30-day period, civil penalties of $100 will be assessed for violations. These citations are civil, similar to a parking ticket, and will not impact driving records or insurance (no points).

Community Partnership for Safer Streets

The program, developed in partnership with NovoaGlobal®, uses reliable, advanced automated technology to detect and document violations objectively—ensuring consistent enforcement in areas where children are most vulnerable.

“We’re asking all drivers to be alert, slow down, and watch for school zone signs and flashing lights,” said Chief McCosker. “This warning period allows everyone to develop safer habits that help protect Crestview’s children and families.”

About

NovoaGlobal® is committed to developing advanced, accessible, high-tech solutions that help communities make roads safer and reduce crime. Their comprehensive traffic safety solutions—including red light, speed, and school zone speed enforcement—offer turnkey programs to help combat the ongoing crisis of traffic-related injuries and fatalities. Focusing on Vision Zero, NovoaGlobal also provides innovative traffic safety solutions such as Stop Sign, Oversize, Crosswalk, Gridlock and Railroad Enforcement. Serving communities across North and South America, NovoaGlobal advances technology every day with one clear vision: Creating Safer Communities.

