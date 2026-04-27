City of Redmond Introduces Speed Safety Camera Program to Enhance Road Safety

NovoaGlobal School Zone Speed Cameras Keep Children Safe Redmond, Washington Logo NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo Redmond uses NovoaGlobal Speed Safety Camera for new safety initiative School Zone Speed Photo Enforced

45-Day Warning Period Allows Drivers Time to Correct Unsafe Driving Behavior

Speeding is a preventable contributor to fatal crashes and serious injuries. We’re proud to partner with the City of Redmond to deploy technology that promotes safer driving and helps protect lives.” — Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal

REDMOND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Redmond, Washington is launching a new photo enforcement program to encourage safer driving and reduce speeding, especially in school zones where children are most vulnerable.School Zone Speed Cameras Will Be Active at the Following Locations:• Redmond High School – NE 104th Street• Redmond Middle School – 166th Avenue NE• Rose Hill Middle School – 140th Avenue NESchool Zone Speeding Fines(Exceeding the 20 mph school zone speed limit by 6+ mph while the school zone is active)• 6–9 mph over: $110.00• 10–14 mph over: $220.00• 15+ mph over: $250.00The cameras in the selected school zones will be activated for a 45-day period where warnings are issued to drivers with no citation starting April 27th. Then full activation of the cameras with citations issued for alleged violations after the 45-day warning period. This will give motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of violation begin with a fine.Traffic studies underscore the need for action. Speed data from local school zones shows alarming trends: up to 62% of vehicles exceed posted speed limits, and between 2019 and 2024, 47 crashes were reported in school zones alone.In January 2025, targeted speed surveys at Redmond High School, Redmond Middle School, and Rose Hill Middle School revealed consistently high rates of speeding during peak commute hours. At Redmond High and Redmond Middle, about 20% of vehicles were traveling 6 mph or more over the posted limit. At Rose Hill Middle, that number exceeded 50%.All violations will be reviewed by a Redmond police officer before a Notice of Infraction is mailed to the registered vehicle owner. These are civil violations and will not be reported to insurance companies or added to a driver's record.This safety initiative supports Redmond’s commitment to reducing preventable crashes and injuries. According to the Children’s Safety Network, over 67,000 child pedestrians are injured and more than 700 are killed annually in the U.S., with the vast majority of injuries involving motor vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also reports that pedestrian fatalities account for 17% of all traffic-related deaths.The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that speed. If a driver speeds, the driver receives a Notice of Citation from the Redmond Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Citation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver to review. During the initial warning period, drivers will receive the same violation notice but “Warning” will be stamped across the violation.“Speeding is a preventable contributor to fatal crashes and serious injuries,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal® . “We’re proud to partner with the City of Redmond to deploy technology that promotes safer driving and helps protect lives.”For more information about the school zone enforcement program and locations, visit https://www.redmond.gov/FAQ.aspx?QID=980

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