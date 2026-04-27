City of Orting, Washington Announces School Zone Photo Enforcement to Protect Students

Orting adds new School Zone Speed Enforcement Cameras to protect children Orting, Washington Logo NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo NovoaGlobal Traffic Safety Camera Florida signed into law School Zone Speed Photo Enforcement

30-Day Warning Period Empowers Drivers to Adjust Habits Before Full Enforcement Begins

We’re proud to work with the City of Orting to implement technology that changes driver behavior, saves lives, and represents a meaningful step toward safer school zones for the entire community.” — Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal

ORTING, WA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Orting, Washington is launching a new photo enforcement program to encourage safer driving and reduce speeding, specifically in school zones where children are most vulnerable.School Zone Speed Cameras LocationsThe cameras will monitor the school zone corridor in both directions:• Orting High School & Orting Elementary School / Orting Primary School: Washington Avenue North (Hwy 162/167)• Cameras are located at 900 Block of Washington Avenue North (Northbound) and 1100 Block of Washington Avenue North (Southbound)Implementation TimelineTo give motorists time to adjust their driving habits, the City is implementing a 30-day warning period:• Warning Period: Starts April 27, 2026. During this time, drivers will receive a notice via mail stamped "WARNING" with no monetary penalty.• Full Activation: Starts 30 days after Warning Period. Citations with fines will be issued for violations recorded on or after this date.The Need for Safety EnforcementTraffic studies in Orting show that physical signage and flashing beacons alone have not been enough to curb dangerous speeding during school hours. By adopting Ordinance No. 2024-1138 on November 26, 2024, the City is taking a data-driven approach to ensure the safety of students walking and biking to Orting High and Elementary schools.All violations will be reviewed by an Orting Police Officer before a Notice of Infraction is mailed to the registered vehicle owner. These are civil violations and will not be reported to insurance companies or added to a driver’s permanent operating record.A Commitment to Zero FatalitiesThis safety initiative supports Redmond’s commitment to reducing preventable crashes and injuries. According to the Children’s Safety Network, over 67,000 child pedestrians are injured and more than 700 are killed annually in the U.S., with the vast majority of injuries involving motor vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also reports that pedestrian fatalities account for 17% of all traffic-related deaths.“Speeding is a preventable cause of deadly collisions and life-altering injuries, and we want to help Orting be a place where every student and family can travel safely, free from the threat of speeding drivers,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal® . “We’re proud to work with the City of Orting to implement technology that changes driver behavior, saves lives, and represents a meaningful step toward safer school zones for the entire community.”The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that exceed the limit. The registered owner will receive a notice including photo evidence. All evidence can be reviewed online at www.zerofatality.com For more information about the school zone enforcement program, including hours and location, visit the City of Orting’s website: https://www.cityoforting.org/public-safety/police-department/school-zone-enforcement

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