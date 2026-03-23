Chiefland Takes Action to Improve School Zone Traffic Safety for Students

Chiefland, Florida School Zone Speed Limit Photo Enforced City of Chiefland, Florida Logo NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo NovoaGlobal School Zone Speed Camera - Chiefland Elementary Chiefland Elementary 15 MPH School Zone Speed Limit Speeding Fines Doubled

Educational 30-Day Warning Period: Drivers Urged to Stay Vigilant and Reduce Speed

This grace period allows us to reset our habits together. Simply slowing down and staying alert is the best way to honor and protect the families of our Chiefland community.” — Chief Donald ‘Scott’ Anderson, Chiefland Police Department

CHIEFLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Chiefland, Florida announces the launch of its new School Zone Speed Safety Program, beginning with a 30-day warning period. This grace period is designed to educate the public about newly installed automated school zone speed enforcement systems for Chiefland Elementary School.The following school zone will be monitored:• Chiefland Elementary School: NW 14th Street (Co. HWY 341) Northbound and SouthboundFuture school zones to be monitored include ones for Chiefland Middle School and Chiefland High School at the following locations:• Chiefland Middle/High School: North Young Boulevard (U.S. ALT HWY 27) Westbound• Chiefland Middle/High School: Main Street (FL 55, U.S. HWY 19, U.S. HWY 98) (NB/SB) South School Zone• Chiefland Middle/High School: Main Street (FL 55, U.S. HWY 19, U.S. HWY 98) (NB/SB) North School ZoneBased on speeding complaints, observations and speed studies, this school zone and these roads were chosen. The warning phase aims to promote full compliance with posted school zone speed limits before any civil penalties are issued. Enforcement is part of the City’s broader commitment to keeping students in school zones safe.“We’re leading with education by implementing this 30-day warning window,” said Chief Donald ‘Scott’ Anderson, Chiefland Police Department. “We want to ensure everyone is aware of school zone speeds before enforcement begins. Our highest priority remains the safety of our children, and we’re asking every driver to join us in protecting those young lives.”Alarming Speed Data Prompts ActionThe program was launched in response to data showing excessive speeding in school zones. While enforcement is the best way to get drivers to comply with any law, it is impossible for police to be everywhere. An initial speed study at Chiefland Elementary, Middle and High School, conducted by NovoaGlobal®, revealed an average of over 1000 speeding violations per day, underscoring the urgent need for continuous enforcement.How the Program WorksDuring the 30-day warning phase:• Advanced traffic enforcement cameras will monitor vehicle speeds in the designated school zones.• No fines will be issued during this period.After the 30-day period, civil penalties of $100 will be assessed for violations. These citations are civil, similar to a parking ticket, and will not impact driving records or insurance (no points).Community Partnership for Safer StreetsThe program, developed in partnership with NovoaGlobal, uses reliable, advanced automated technology to detect and document violations objectively—ensuring consistent enforcement in areas where children are most vulnerable.“Safety is a shared responsibility, which is why we’re asking drivers to keep a close eye on your speed in school zones," noted Chief Anderson. "This grace period allows us to reset our habits together. Simply slowing down and staying alert is the best way to honor and protect the families of our Chiefland community."

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