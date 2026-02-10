Veteran Podcasters & Financial Experts Malcolm Ethridge & Ricky Mulvey Launch “This Time is Different”
New program entertainingly dissects investing, market myths, and money narratives
This Time is Different features conversations that challenge consensus thinking about markets, investing, money, and the economy. Topics include what the artificial intelligence boom (bubble?) means for your money and how to invest in a world that is slowly moving away from the U.S. dollar.
“We’re two people who think outside the box but from an informed perspective,” said Ethridge, who is a Certified Financial Planner®.
The show’s title comes from the John Templeton quote, “The four most dangerous words in investing are ‘This time it’s different.’” The show offers a rare value in a crowded financial content landscape with its open-minded, well-researched approach to economic and investing topics.
“We’re having conversations with value investors, technology analysts, and even gamblers,” Mulvey said. “I want to talk to people who think differently and provide space for out-of-the-box thinking or well-informed opinions that I may or may not agree with.”
This Time is Different is a part of Airwave Media, a curated podcast network. “I’m excited to work with Airwave Media again, and join a world-class collection of shows,” said Mulvey. “This partnership is meaningful because Airwave only backs programming that provides real value to listeners. I’m excited to see how far we can go together.”
