Sacramento Financial Advisor ProsperPlan Wealth Launches State-of-the-Art Website

100% Fiduciary Financial Advisory Firm Substantially Expands Planning and Educational Tools for Clients

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roseville and Gold River, CA – Independent financial planning firm ProsperPlan Wealth announced the launch of its newly redesigned website today, which was created to better reflect the firm’s 100% fiduciary commitment, client-first philosophy, and relationship-driven approach to financial planning.The new site was designed to make financial planning more accessible and transparent, while clearly communicating ProsperPlan’s role as a long-term partner for pre-retirees, retirees, professionals, healthcare workers, families, and business owners navigating complex financial decisions.“Our website should feel the same way our offices do – calm, clear, and confidence-building,” said Lauren Williams, CFP, CRPC, MBA, co-founder of ProsperPlan Wealth. “This redesign wasn’t about trends. It was about helping people quickly understand who we are, how we help, and why fiduciary advice matters.”Co-founder Chris Grellas, CFP, MSFA, said the website plays an important role in setting expectations for the client experience.“People come to us during pivotal moments,” Grellas said. “We wanted the site to reflect how we actually work with clients: thoughtfully, proactively, and personally. It shows that we go well beyond investment management by integrating tax planning, retirement income strategy, and ongoing guidance built around trust and transparency.”Pete Tkachuk, Managing Partner of Advantagy , the website design and digital marketing firm behind the project, said ProsperPlan’s clarity of purpose guided the redesign.“ProsperPlan was focused on creating a digital experience that truly reflects how they serve clients,” Tkachuk said. “Their emphasis on education, trust, and simplicity shaped every design decision, as they intentionally involved all core department members to ensure the final vision reflected and strengthened every aspect of the client experience. This client-forward focus and carefully aligned messaging clearly differentiates their website in a space that is often bland, regulated, and impersonal, and is a breath of fresh air that provides a lasting competitive advantage.”The redesigned website features unique color schemes, expanded interactive and educational content, clearer explanations of ProsperPlan’s planning process, and streamlined access for prospective clients to easily explore services and schedule introductory conversations.About ProsperPlan Wealth:Composed entirely of licensed fiduciaries holding the CFPdesignation and graduate degrees in business or finance, including MBAs and MSFAs, and founded by Lauren M. Williams , CFP, CRPC, MBA and Chris Grellas, CFP, MSFA, ProsperPlan Wealth is a fast-growing, fee-only financial planning firm with offices in Gold River and Roseville, California. Voted Sacramento’s Favorite Financial Planner in 2025 (Winner via public voting. No fee for consideration; licensing fee paid for usage) the team contributes to financial publications, mentors future advisors, and helps pre-retirees, retirees, healthcare professionals, families, and business owners simplify financial complexity through integrated investment, retirement, tax, and life-transition planning.(Advisory services offered through NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser.)To learn more about how ProsperPlan Wealth, visit www.prosperplan.com

