Gold River, California, Financial Advisor Chris Grellas Named a Sacramento Business Journal 2026 40 Under 40 Honoree

ProsperPlan Wealth of Gold River, Roseville, California ProsperPlan Co-Founder Chris Grellas Award Winning ProsperPlan Wealth Founders, Lauren Williams and Chris Grellas

ProsperPlan Wealth co-founder recognized for leadership in fiduciary financial planning and contributions to the Sacramento business community.

This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the incredible team we’ve built at ProsperPlan.” — Chris Grellas

GOLD RIVER (SACRAMENTO), CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent financial planning firm ProsperPlan Wealth announced today that co-founder Chris Grellas , CFP, MSFA, has been named a Sacramento Business Journal 2026 “40 Under 40” honoree, an annual recognition given to a select group of emerging leaders who are making a significant impact in business and the broader Sacramento region.Honorees were selected from an open pool of third-party nominations and evaluated by the publication’s editorial team and past recipients for their accomplishments, influence in their industry, and contributions to the broader community.Grellas, who co-founded ProsperPlan Wealth alongside business partner Lauren Williams , CFP, CRPC, MBA, has built a reputation for combining technical financial planning expertise with a highly personal, relationship-first approach to advising clients.“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal,” Grellas said. “Financial planning is ultimately about helping people navigate many of life’s most meaningful decisions with clarity and confidence. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the incredible team we’ve built at ProsperPlan.”Williams said Grellas’s recognition reflects the values that guide the firm’s work with clients every day. “Chris brings both intellectual rigor and genuine care to the families we serve,” Williams said. “He has a remarkable ability to simplify complex financial concepts while always keeping the human side of planning front and center. I’m thrilled to see him recognized as one of Sacramento’s emerging business leaders.”Williams added that Grellas has played an instrumental role in shaping ProsperPlan’s growth and client experience. “From day one, Chris has believed that great financial planning should feel collaborative, thoughtful, and deeply personal,” she said. “This recognition highlights not only his professional achievements, but also the integrity and leadership he brings to our firm and community.”About ProsperPlan Wealth:Composed entirely of licensed fiduciaries holding the CFPdesignation and graduate degrees in business or finance, including MBAs and MSFAs, and founded by Lauren M. Williams, CFP, CRPC, MBA, and Chris Grellas, CFP, MSFA, ProsperPlan Wealth is a fast-growing, fee-only financial planning firm with offices in Gold River and Roseville, California. Voted Sacramento’s Favorite Financial Planner in 2025 (Winner via public voting. No fee for consideration; licensing fee paid for usage. Learn More.) The team contributes to financial publications, mentors future advisors, and helps pre-retirees, retirees, healthcare professionals, families, and business owners simplify financial complexity through integrated investment, retirement, tax, and life-transition planning.(Advisory services offered through NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. (RIA))To learn more about how ProsperPlan Wealth, visit www.prosperplan.com

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