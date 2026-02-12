6WIND Announces Large-Scale Tier-1 Deployment of Its Host-Based Routing Solution for Cloud and CaaS Environments

Virtualized & Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance virtualized and cloud-native networking software, today announced continued strong customer adoption of vHNA (Virtual Host Network Accelerator), its Kubernetes-native, host-based routing solution delivering high-performance, scalable, and secure connectivity across cloud, CaaS, NaaS, and AI data-center environments.A major Tier-1 European telecommunications operator is deploying vHNA at large scale across tens of thousands of Kubernetes worker nodes to support its cloud infrastructure.In this deployment, 6WIND vHNA extends BGP EVPN capabilities directly to Kubernetes worker nodes, enabling advanced routing, segmentation, and security at the host level while moving network intelligence into the Kubernetes compute layer. By relocating routing and segmentation to vHNA, the underlying network is simplified to a stable underlay, and networking is managed through Kubernetes-native, declarative workflows. This removes the need for continuous fabric reconfiguration as clusters scale or workloads change, enabling cloud-native agility and production-grade networking with simplified operations, massive scalability, and strong workload isolation across highly distributed environments.“As cloud and data center environments scale, networking becomes a strategic enabler of business agility, resilience, and growth,” said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. “This Tier-1 deployment validates 6WIND’s leadership and ability to support the most demanding production environments at massive scale. With vHNA, Cloud providers can optimize their Network Fabric, reduce operational costs, and accelerate service innovation while preserving performance, automation, and operational sovereignty.”6WIND vHNA – Architecture and Benefits6WIND vHNA is a Kubernetes-native networking solution built on an accelerated data plane, a Kubernetes Network Operator, and a hardware-agnostic CNI.It delivers full routing and network programmability directly to Kubernetes worker nodes, decouples cluster networking from the underlying fabric, and simplifies operations in dynamic CaaS environments. Using CRDs and templating, the Network Operator enables declarative configuration and streamlined Day-2 operations, while the CNI exposes virtual interfaces backed by the accelerated data plane. vHNA supports both containers and virtual machines, scales to tens of thousands of nodes, and runs on standard x86 platforms, with optional compatibility with NVIDIA BlueField-3 (BF3) DPU-based deployments.Key Benefits• Optimizing telco cloud network fabric by extending routing and control to Kubernetes worker nodes• Reducing Day-2 operational costs through declarative, automated networking operations• Simplifying CNF and VNF connectivity across containers and virtual machines• Managing networking like Kubernetes workloads using CRDs and intent-based configuration• Eliminating SR-IOV complexity while delivering high-performance networkingFor more information or to request a demo, visit www.6wind.com About 6WIND6WIND is a global leader in ultra-high-performance cloud networking software, serving Telcos and B2B, NaaS & CaaS, and AI Factory Infrastructure.6WIND delivers the industry’s only high-performance cloud networking platform that turns standard COTS servers into multi-terabit, sovereign, and secure software routers, deployable across edge, AI data centers, and any cloud environment. This enables operators to replace proprietary hardware or build cloud networking environments with open, disaggregated software while achieving carrier-grade throughput, ultra-low latency, and superior cost- and energy-efficiency.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.