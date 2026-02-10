AZ Flat Fee Rethinks Real Estate Commissions, Returns $16 Million to Sellers

Flat-fee brokerage model delivers full-service representation while helping homeowners keep more of their equity.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As traditional real estate brokerages face growing scrutiny over commission practices and consumers increasingly question percentage-based fees, AZ Flat Fee is scaling a simpler, more transparent model — one that has already saved Arizona homeowners nearly $16 million while delivering full-service representation.Founded on the belief that selling a home shouldn’t require surrendering a large percentage of its value, AZ Flat Fee offers sellers everything they expect from a top-tier brokerage: professional listing support, MLS exposure, transaction management, negotiation guidance, and experienced oversight — without the inflated commission structure that has defined the industry for decades.To date, AZ Flat Fee has closed more than $800 million in real estate sales volume, demonstrating that a flat fee model can compete — and win — at scale. “The traditional commission model hasn’t evolved, even as home prices and commissions have skyrocketed,” said Richard Harless, Managing Partner of AZ Flat Fee. “Sellers can end up paying tens of thousands in commissions simply because their home is worth more, not because it took more effort to sell. The work involved in marketing, managing offers, and navigating contracts is essentially the same regardless of price point.”A Model Built for Today’s Real Estate MarketAcross the country, legal challenges and regulatory changes are forcing the real estate industry to re-examine long-standing commission practices. At the same time, the 2026 housing market is forecast to be more balanced and cost-sensitive, with modest gains in prices and home sales, slowly stabilizing inventory, and mortgage rates expected to average in the low-6% range — conditions that put added pressure on sellers to protect their equity. Home price growth is projected to be moderate, and affordability is gradually improving relative to wage growth — factors that are encouraging more buyers to enter the market after several tough years.“In this environment, every dollar matters,” said Harless. “Sellers want transparency, predictability, and results, not surprises at the closing table.” While many brokerages continue to defend percentage-based commissions, AZ Flat Fee has focused on efficiency, accountability, and delivering value tied directly to service — not home price. By streamlining operations and eliminating unnecessary overhead, the company provides professional representation without passing excessive costs onto homeowners. This means sellers keep more of their equity in every transaction, rather than transferring a large share to the brokerage simply because of a higher home price.The results speak for themselves:- Nearly $16,000,000 saved for Arizona sellers- Over $800,000,000 in closed sales volume- Thousands of successful transactions across Arizona.Looking AheadWith continued growth across Arizona, AZ Flat Fee plans to expand its reach while remaining committed to its founding principles: transparency, affordability, and full-service support.“We’re not cutting corners,” Harless added. “We’re cutting unnecessary costs and giving sellers a better way forward.”About AZ Flat FeeAZ Flat Fee is an Arizona-based real estate brokerage offering full-service home-selling solutions for a low, transparent flat fee. By combining expert guidance with a modern, client-first approach, AZ Flat Fee helps homeowners sell confidently — without paying traditional percentage-based commission rates.The company is led by owner Richard Harless, who also operates CA Flat Fee, AZ Flat Fee’s sister REALTOR serving sellers throughout California. Together, the two firms apply the same flat-fee, full-service model across multiple markets, helping homeowners retain more of their equity while receiving professional representation.

