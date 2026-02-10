Pipe17 Turns Agentic Commerce Readiness Into a 3PL Differentiator

3PLs powered by Pipe17 can lead in agentic commerce without integration risk or operational complexity.

Agentic order operations, a live onX standard, and the Powered by Pipe17 program give 3PLs a faster path to AI-ready fulfillment.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17 , today, announced continued momentum as third-party logistics providers ( 3PLs ) increasingly compete on their ability to support AI-driven commerce models from day one.As brands adopt agentic and AI-assisted selling, logistics providers are being evaluated on how quickly they can onboard new customers, integrate with modern commerce stacks, and support AI-initiated operations without loads of custom work. Pipe17 addresses this shift by combining AI-native order operations, a live implementation of the Order Network eXchange ( onX ) standard, and a 3PL-focused go-to-market motion through the Powered by Pipe17 program.Through Pipe17 and onX, 3PLs can receive and process orders initiated by AI agents just like orders from any other channel. Those orders flow directly into existing warehouse management systems (WMS) without requiring new integrations, WMS changes, or additional operational overhead.Pipe17 reinforces this advantage through the Powered by Pipe17 program, which helps 3PLs embed Pipe17’s capabilities into their sales and onboarding motion. The program enables logistics providers to standardize integrations, shorten onboarding timelines, and clearly demonstrate agentic commerce readiness during competitive sales cycles.“3PLs powered by Pipe17 can position their fulfillment networks at the leading edge of agentic commerce without taking on integration risk or operational complexity,” said Mo Afshar, CEO and cofounder of Pipe17. “This is about future-proofing fulfillment so logistics providers can support whatever buying models come next.”Agentic Commerce Moves Into ProductionAs AI agents increasingly participate in commerce workflows, the shift is no longer theoretical. Orders initiated by AI assistants, copilots, and automated buying systems must be routed, fulfilled, and resolved with the same reliability as orders placed by humans.Pipe17’s AI-native Order Operations Platform extends agentic commerce beyond the front end and into real operational workflows, including order ingestion, inventory coordination, fulfillment execution, and exception handling. This allows AI-driven decisions to translate directly into physical outcomes across fulfillment networks without manual intervention or brittle custom logic.“AI doesn’t lower the bar for operations, it raises it,” said Kelly Goetsch, President of Pipe17. “If fulfillment can’t execute at machine speed, AI simply exposes the weaknesses faster.”onX Is Now Live Across the Pipe17 PlatformTo make agentic commerce executable at scale, Pipe17 has implemented the Order Network eXchange (onX) standard across its platform. All Pipe17 customers are now onX-enabled, with standardized access to order operations data through Pipe17’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.onX is an open, vendor-neutral standard that defines a common structure for core commerce objects such as orders, inventory, line items, shipments, and fulfillment events. Governed by the Commerce Operations Foundation, which Pipe17 co-founded, onX provides a shared operational language that allows brands, 3PLs, platforms, and AI agents to interact without proprietary formats or one-off integrations.With onX live, AI agents and operational systems can query real-time order status and inventory availability, trigger fulfillment actions, and manage exceptions through a standardized interface. This prevents the fragmentation that would otherwise emerge as AI connects to an increasingly complex commerce stack.Standards That Strengthen, Not CommoditizeWhile onX standardizes how data moves between systems, Pipe17 operates above the protocol layer, where standardized data is turned into production-grade operations. Intelligent order routing, multi-location inventory management, exception handling, SLA enforcement, and AI-driven optimization all sit at the orchestration layer.As adoption of onX grows, Pipe17’s value increases by enabling more intelligent, reliable execution on top of standardized data. This allows customers to scale without increasing operational complexity, technical debt, or ongoing integration maintenance.Building the Operational Foundation for What’s NextTogether, Pipe17’s agentic commerce capabilities, live onX implementation, and the Powered by Pipe17 program position the company as the operational foundation for modern commerce.As buying models evolve and AI adoption accelerates, Pipe17 is focused on helping brands and 3PLs move faster without taking on integration risk, operational drag, or lock-in.About Pipe17Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth Organics, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

