Pipe17 Joins Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite to Enable AI-Powered Shopping for Modern Brands and 3PLs

Pipe17 x Stripe Partnership

The partnership brings seamless AI Agent integration to high-volume Commerce Operations

Adding AI agents as a new order source should be just as seamless as adding TikTok Shop or Amazon. That's exactly what this partnership with Stripe delivers.” — Mo Afshar, CEO and Co-Founder at Pipe17

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17 , the AI-native Order Operations Platform, announced its participation in Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite , enabling businesses to sell through AI agents with minimal changes to their existing infrastructure. This partnership allows Pipe17 customers to connect their catalogs and real-time inventories to Stripe, making their products discoverable and purchasable by AI agents. It also enables them to automatically route orders from Stripe to the optimal fulfillment location, all through a single, streamlined integration.As consumer shopping behavior shifts from traditional search engines to conversational AI platforms, agentic commerce represents the next evolution in digital retail, where AI “heads” help potential buyers discover, filter and select products, as well as autonomously completing purchases on their behalf. In 2025, 26% of US adults used AI for shopping, and this trend is accelerating with the emergence of the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), the first live standard co-developed by Stripe and OpenAI.Making Agentic Commerce AccessibleWith Pipe17 and Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite, businesses can start selling on AI platforms without rebuilding their existing infrastructure. One integration lets AI agents automatically discover product catalogs, deliver a streamlined checkout experience, and protect transactions with Stripe's built-in fraud prevention; enabling companies to capture new revenue quickly and confidently."Commerce is no longer confined to traditional storefronts, marketplaces, or even social platforms: it's moving to wherever consumers are having conversations," said Mo Afshar, CEO at Pipe17. "Our customers are already orchestrating orders across hundreds of channels. Adding AI agents as a new order source should be just as seamless as adding TikTok Shop or Amazon. That's exactly what this partnership with Stripe delivers."Key Benefits for Pipe17 CustomersThrough the Agentic Commerce Suite partnership, Pipe17 customers can:1. Make products discoverable by AI agents: Connect existing product catalogs to Stripe through their Pipe17 integration and enable AI agents directly from the Stripe Dashboard.2. Simplify checkout while retaining control: Automate checkout processes—including shipping, taxes, and inventory validation—while staying the merchant of record and maintaining full control of customer relationships, refunds, and disputes.3. Accept agentic payments with fraud protection: Leverage new payment primitives designed for agentic commerce and Stripe Radar's risk signals to identify and block fraudulent transactions.How It WorksPipe17 already normalizes order data for hundreds of brands and keeps it synchronized across thousands of selling channels, fulfillment locations, and back-office applications, regardless of where the catalog source of truth lives. With Pipe17, syndicating that same normalized product data to Stripe takes minutes, not months.But the real value is end-to-end. When an AI agent initiates a purchase through ChatGPT or another ACP-enabled client, the order needs to flow seamlessly to fulfillment. Pipe17 connects the entire post-purchase lifecycle: routing orders to the optimal warehouse, syncing inventory and order status in real time, and automating exception management.With Stripe powering payments and Pipe17 orchestrating order, inventory, return, and fulfillment operations, agentic commerce flows seamlessly from checkout through delivery.Built for the Future of CommerceThe partnership extends Pipe17's mission to eliminate operational chaos and accelerate time-to-market for modern commerce businesses. Pipe17 already provides managed connectivity to hundreds of selling channels, marketplaces, ERPs, and fulfillment partners. Adding AI agents as a native channel aligns with the company's vision of commerce happening everywhere and order operations infrastructure that can keep up.Pipe17's participation in Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite will be available for select US-based enterprise brands starting on December 31st. Existing Pipe17 customers that want to learn more about the Stripe Agentic Commerce Suite can get in touch with us here.About Pipe17Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across commerce channels, marketplaces, ERPs and fulfillment partners. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures, and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRut, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial, and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

