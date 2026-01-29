Pipe17 Customers and Their AI Agents Are Now onX-Enabled

All Pipe17 customers now have standardized access to their inventory and order data through Pipe17’s adoption of the Order Network eXchange (onX) standard.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipe17, the AI-Native Order Operations Platform, today announced that all customers now have access to onX.

onX, built on the model context protocol (MCP), is an open standard for exchanging order data. The standard is developed and governed by the Commerce Operations Foundation, which Pipe17 co-founded to give AI agents and other selling channels a common language for interacting with post-purchase commerce systems. The specification may be found documented at https://github.com/commerce-operations-foundation/.

Through Pipe17's onX implementation, AI agents can query order status, inventory availability, and fulfillment data via MCP. They can also perform operations like rerouting orders or updating fulfillment instructions, all through a single standardized AI-native interface.

"As AI agents become part of how brands and 3PLs manage operations, the need for standardized, interoperable data exchange has never been greater," said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. "onX provides the common language that makes this possible."

Pipe17 customers can contact their account manager to access their organization's onX-enabled MCP server.

For more details on what Pipe17's onX implementation delivers, read the full announcement at pipe17.com/blog/pipe17-onx-standard/

About Pipe17
Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants, wholesalers and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Washington, Pipe17’s innovative combination of AI powered order orchestration and end-to-end visibility powered by a tech-enabled partner network of more than 300 selling, fulfillment and back office partners, lets businesses process more orders from more channels, dramatically reduce inventory and fulfillment costs and keep their promises to their customers.

