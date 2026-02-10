SNUFFIES Eliminates Guesswork From Collectibles Buying With Community-Driven Platform

Snuffies Logo Kyler adopted at 9 months and father Snuff 1st Authorized POG Retailer in 25 Years

Fifth-generation Montana trading family builds patent-pending platform where collectors signal what they want - before a dollar is spent on inventory.

“If Amazon optimized logistics and Shopify democratized storefronts, SNUFFIES optimizes what gets bought in the first place,” Frisbee said.” — Kyler Frisbee

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNUFFIES today announced the launch of its patent-pending mobile platform that creates an entirely new category in physical commerce: Demand-First Acquisition. Instead of buying inventory and hoping it sells, SNUFFIES captures real community demand before a single acquisition dollar is spent - then deploys capital only against items with validated interest and known price sensitivity. The model inverts the fundamental assumption of physical retail. Kickstarter validates demand before production. DoorDash aggregates demand after supply exists. SNUFFIES validates demand before acquisition - turning speculative inventory into a data-driven capital allocation decision.In its first six weeks of operation from a single location in Whitefish, Montana, SNUFFIES has generated $25,000 in revenue - validating unit economics in one of the smallest addressable markets in the country.Why NowThe collectibles market is valued at over $400 billion and growing rapidly, but its operating model hasn’t changed in decades. Rising capital costs, increased pricing volatility, and a generation of collectors trained by digital platforms to expect transparency have made speculative inventory increasingly fragile. The gap between what collectors actually want and what dealers choose to stock represents a massive inefficiency - one that compounds with every wrong bet.Guessing no longer scales. SNUFFIES exists because the data to make better decisions was always available - it just had nowhere to go.How It WorksSellers submit items they want to sell through the SNUFFIES app. Those items enter a community feed where collectors anonymously indicate interest and price sensitivity through a swipe-based interface. The platform aggregates these demand signals into a real-time profile that reveals how many people want a given item and what they’re willing to pay for it. Only after sufficient community interest is validated does SNUFFIES make an acquisition offer to the seller. Every item in inventory has proven demand before it’s purchased. The platform integrates with PriceCharting for real-time market valuation and Shopify for seamless e-commerce fulfillment, creating a complete pipeline from community demand signal to storefront listing.A Defensible System, Not a FeatureSNUFFIES has filed three provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering the core architecture of its platform. Together, the filings protect a closed-loop system where community demand signals directly gate inventory acquisition, pricing authority, and capital deployment - creating a data advantage that compounds with every interaction.“We’re not building another marketplace,” said Kyler Frisbee, founder of SNUFFIES. “We’ve invented a new acquisition model. The patents don’t protect a feature - they protect a system that gets smarter and more defensible with every swipe. Replicating it means rebuilding the entire loop.”Built on 130+ Years of Montana TradingSNUFFIES is not a Silicon Valley startup. The company is built on a family trading legacy that spans five generations in Montana. Kyler Frisbee and his father, Snuff Frisbee, operate from Whitefish, where they have combined decades of hands-on experience in physical collectibles with modern technology.“Every card shop in America is guessing,” Frisbee said. “We know what it feels like to sit on inventory nobody wants. We know the gut feeling of passing on a card that would have sold in an hour. We built SNUFFIES to replace gut feelings with real data.”Before founding SNUFFIES, Frisbee was a systems builder who deployed over $165 million in hiring capital and led platform initiatives at Google, Unity, and Rivian. He also serves as CEO of POG Digital, revitalizing the iconic brand that sold over 10 billion collectibles across 45 countries and generated more than $100 million in revenue during its 1990s peak. SNUFFIES is the first authorized POG retailer in 25 years and the physical-side complement to a digital operation that has already generated $2.2 million in new revenue. With access to a global community of more than 100 million POG collectors, SNUFFIES is not starting from zero. The company is exploring partnerships and investment opportunities to accelerate national expansion. The same demand-first model that works for trading cards in Whitefish applies anywhere people collect anything - cards, coins, comics, vintage toys, sneakers, watches.About SNUFFIESSNUFFIES is a community-powered collectibles shop based in Whitefish, Montana, and the first authorized POG retailer in 25 years. The platform uses patent-pending demand-first technology to capture real collector interest before making acquisition decisions, serving trading card, sports memorabilia, vintage toy, comic, and coin collectors. Founded by Kyler Frisbee, a systems builder and CEO of POG Digital who was recognized by Lovable ($6.6B) in an official case study as a leading builder of production software using AI development tools. For more information, visit snuffies.us For access and partnership inquiries, contact kyler@snuffies.proTagline: Find Your Grail Headquarters: Whitefish, Montana###

