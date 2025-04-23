New AI-Powered Résumé Platform, CV3 Elite, Launches to Enhance Job Seeker Success Rates

AI Agentics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new AI résumé optimization platform, CV3 Elite, has been launched by technology founder and career strategist Kyler Frisbee . Designed to increase applicant visibility and job match accuracy, the tool applies artificial intelligence to rewrite résumés in real time, aligning them to specific job postings with a reported increase in applicant tracking system (ATS) match rates of up to 92%.Frisbee, who formerly led recruitment initiatives at Google and Unity, developed the platform independently using agentic software development practices with the support of 15 AI-based tools. CV3 Elite is the first product released under the Car33r brand, a modular, AI-native career toolset aimed at redefining the modern job search experience.“CV3 was developed in response to the growing gap between qualified talent and successful job placement,” said Kyler Frisbee, founder of Car33r and developer of CV3 Elite. “The system allows job seekers to tailor their résumés with precision, making applications more competitive and personalized without requiring hours of manual editing.”Technology and ApproachCV3 Elite utilizes language models and automation to analyze job descriptions and generate customized résumé content in seconds. The platform features a match scoring engine that evaluates alignment with posted roles, and allows users to purchase résumé enhancement credits, starting at a low cost per use. According to platform data, early users have demonstrated faster callbacks and improved interview conversions.The software’s development process follows an emerging trend known as agentic development, wherein software products are created and iterated upon using AI agents and autonomous workflows. CV3 Elite was built entirely using platforms such as OpenAI, Replit , Supabase, and Lottie, with no traditional engineering team.Founder BackgroundKyler Frisbee is a two-time “Best Person to Partner With” award recipient from Google, where he led technical staffing strategy for several high-growth teams. Across multiple roles, Frisbee’s career advisory frameworks have helped job seekers negotiate over $165 million in offers and equity. Prior to launching Car33r, Frisbee also led blockchain innovation efforts at Unity and contributed to platforms recognized by Forbes as among the Top 5 AI Breakthroughs.Availability and Future PlansCV3 Elite is available to the public through [cv3.ai], with a freemium onboarding experience and a credit-based payment system. Car33r plans to expand the platform’s capabilities to include Smart Apply features, recruiter dashboards, and blockchain-based résumé credentialing later this year.About Car33rCar33r is a technology company focused on developing AI-native recruitment tools for job seekers, agencies, and hiring teams. Its products aim to reduce friction in the job application process, enhance candidate representation, and enable scalable, autonomous career growth solutions.Media Contact:jessica@car33r.comcar33r.com

