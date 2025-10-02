World’s First Authorized POG Retailer in 20 Years Opens and Anyone Can Join

Logo The Early Logo For Snuffies LLC The 90s Brand is Back

Snuffies in Whitefish, Montana to be the 1st Retailer, Authorized to Sell New POG Collectibles, in 20 years.

POG x Snuffies intoduces a system that’s bigger, safer, and more rewarding than ever before. The perfect partnership combining Montana’s collecting heritage with a platform built for the future.” — Kyler Frisbee, CEO of POG’s Digital Subsidiary

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snuffies , a family-owned collectibles store in Montana’s Flathead Valley, has been announced as the world’s first authorized POG retailer in more than 20 years. This historic partnership bridges nostalgia with cutting-edge blockchain technology, positioning Snuffies as the epicenter of POG’s global retail revival.POG Meets Solana at SnuffiesAs part of the launch, Snuffies will integrate Solana Pay for in-store purchases and introduce POG Coin, the official Solana-based meme coin of the POG brand, into its loyalty program. Shoppers can earn and spend POG Coin through purchases, with direct ties to POG’s Launchpad and Battle Game, where collectors compete for rare digital items and climb global leaderboards.“POG isn’t just back, it’s evolving,” said Kyler Frisbee, CEO of POG Digital. “By combining physical collectibles with Solana-powered loyalty and redemption, we’re creating one of the first hybrid ecosystems that works in-store, online, and on-chain.”The POG Prize WallSnuffies and POG have teamed up to launch the POG Prize Wall, a groundbreaking collection now live on Magic Eden, the world’s leading Solana marketplace:Thousands of dollars in sealed Pokémon and POG products, Tickets to Events (All - Expenses Paid), Autographed Collectibles and more.Authenticated collections verified by the POG Brand on Magic EdenEach digital collectible is redeemable for its physical counterpart, from sealed booster packs and ETBs to vintage and new hobby boxes from POG and Collectible Jewelry crafted by Snuffies & Co.Collectors can redeem prizes via burn.pogdigital.comand join the community at hub.pogdigital.comA Collectibles Store Like No OtherAt Snuffies, customers will find:Sealed Pokémon Cards, ETBs, and booster bundlesOfficial POG hobby boxes, new & vintage POG SetsHigh-end designer toys, rare imports, and nostalgic treasuresExotic snacks and drinks curated from around the worldThis partnership sets a new standard for collectibles retail, “Fanatics meets POG x Pokémon Go”, blending in-store experiences with blockchain authentication and gamified digital rewards.The Old-Fashioned Game of the FutureWith over 200 million POG fans worldwide, the return of POG combines the joy of the ’90s with the technology of tomorrow. At Snuffies, the old-fashioned game of the future is back, and now it’s tradable, playable, and redeemable on Solana.Proven Scale: POG Digital by the NumbersSince the launch of POG Hub’s Beta V2 [4/'25]:✅ Over 1.9 million quests completed✅ 45,000+ active members added since the V2 upgrade✅ 10,000 daily active questors (past 90 days)✅ Over 20 million digital loot packs purchased or won worldwide (previous 120 days)These numbers highlight the explosive demand for gamified collecting that merges the cultural nostalgia of POG with the global momentum of blockchain economies.Physical Meets Digital: A Hybrid RevolutionWith Snuffies as the redemption center (by reservation), the collectibles economy is entering a new era:Verified & Authenticated Physical Collectibles: Similar to StockX, but built on-chain for provable authenticity, stored in off-premise high security facilities.Gamified Ecosystem: A mix of GTA-style digital engagement and blockchain rewards, blending play with ownership.In-Store Redemptions: Physical prizes like Golden Slammers, Solid Silver Kinis, and Mythically Rare Hobby Boxes can now be redeemed in Montana, and soon, worldwide.POG Meets Fanatics x Pokémon GO: A scalable hybrid model combining sports collectibles culture with interactive, mobile-first experiences.Global ReachWith over 200 million POG fans and collectors worldwide, the Snuffies partnership signals the beginning of a new global chapter for collectibles. Families, gamers, and investors alike can now engage with a system that ties physical and digital collecting into one seamless ecosystem.About SnuffiesSnuffies is a family-owned collectibles store based in Whitefish, Montana, with over 135 years of heritage in trading, collecting, and community building. Now the first official authorized retailer of POG in over 20 years, Snuffies is redefining the retail collectibles experience by combining physical treasures, Pokémon cards, and global cultural icons with cutting-edge digital innovation.About POG DigitalPOG Digital is the global home of POGs, powered by Web3 and blockchain technology. With its hub at hub.pogdigital.com , the platform unites over 200 million fans worldwide through quests, loot packs, tournaments, and blockchain-verified physical redemptions.Media ContactKyler FrisbeeKyler@pogdigital.com

