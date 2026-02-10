Sixwatch Launches AI Enablement Services for Microsoft 365 and Copilot Adoption

Sixwatch announced the launch of AI Enablement services designed to help businesses adopt artificial intelligence.

AI shouldn’t feel like a science project” — John Owens, CEO Sixwatch

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixwatch today announced the launch of expanded AI Enablement services designed to help mid-sized businesses adopt artificial intelligence in a practical, secure, and business-focused way. Built for organizations already using Microsoft 365, the new offering enables businesses to unlock real value from AI - without disrupting daily operations or increasing operational or security risk.

Sixwatch’s AI Enablement services guide organizations through every stage of AI adoption, from identifying high-impact use cases to preparing data, aligning workflows, and deploying tools such as Microsoft 365 Copilot. The approach emphasizes operational improvement, security, and governance, ensuring AI supports measurable outcomes including faster decision-making, increased productivity, improved collaboration, stronger cybersecurity posture, and better customer experience.

As AI capabilities become embedded in everyday business tools, many organizations struggle with where to start, how to govern AI usage, and how to ensure employees adopt AI responsibly. Sixwatch addresses these challenges by combining AI strategy with hands-on implementation, change management, and ongoing support through its Managed IT Services model. This ensures AI initiatives are not only launched successfully but sustained over time.

Unlike one-size-fits-all AI initiatives, Sixwatch focuses on aligning AI with how each organization actually operates. AI Enablement services integrate tightly with Sixwatch’s Managed IT Services, ensuring Microsoft 365 Copilot and related AI tools are deployed within a secure, well-managed IT environment that can scale alongside business growth.

“AI shouldn’t feel like a science project,” said John Owens, CEO of Sixwatch. “Our focus is helping business leaders turn AI into real operational momentum - securely, responsibly, and in ways that directly support business goals.”

AI Enablement services include:

• AI readiness assessment and prioritized use-case roadmap

• Microsoft 365 Copilot planning, rollout, and adoption support

• Security, compliance, and governance guardrails for AI usage

• Workflow automation and operational improvement using AI tools

About Sixwatch.com

Sixwatch provides Managed IT Services, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365 cloud services, and AI Enablement for mid-sized businesses across the United States. The company helps business leaders reduce risk, eliminate friction, and move forward with confidence through secure, modern technology solutions. Sixwatch is known for translating complex technology into clear, actionable outcomes that support growth, resilience, and long-term operational success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.