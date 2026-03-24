Stonehill Promotes Shannon Weisgal to Director

Stonehill announced today that it has promoted Shannon Weisgal to Director of Project Management and Post Merger Integration

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading strategy and innovation firm, announced today the promotion of Shannon Weisgal to Director of Project Management and Post-Merger Integration. In this role she will lead the firm’s client delivery model for complex transformations, ensuring disciplined execution, integrated governance, and value realization across engagements.

Mrs. Weisgal has more than 10 years of project management experience, with a proven track record of leading complex client engagements, driving operational performance, and aligning stakeholders across enterprise transformations. She has been instrumental in shaping and advancing Stonehill’s project management and post-merger integration approach, helping clients accelerate value realization across acquisitions and strategic initiatives through disciplined execution, governance, and operational alignment.

Stonehill’s Project Management and Post Merger Integration Practice delivers data-driven outcomes through structured charters, real-time health dashboards, and disciplined reporting meetings. Mrs. Weisgal has played a pivotal role in the enhancement of Stonehill’s differentiated project management approach, ensuring projects are delivered on time, on budget, and aligned to strategic priorities. Over the past few years, Stonehill has experienced significant growth in both revenue and organizational scale. The firm serves a distinguished client list including leading Private Equity firms and globally recognized brands such as Red Bull, Starbucks, FIS, Equifax, Kubota, and Yamaha.

“Shannon Weisgal has been instrumental in elevating how we deliver and execute across the organization,” said Julie Stollings, Vice President of Stonehill. “Her leadership, discipline, and ability to bring structure to complex initiatives, especially in post-merger environments, positions us to scale more effectively and bring greater value to our clients.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy serving Fortune 1000 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill’s award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Known for its collaborative approach and proven methodologies, Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, and digital transformation. For more information, visit www.stonehillinnovation.com.



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