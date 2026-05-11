Stonehill Reports Surge in M&A Integration Activity as Middle Market Deal Flow Accelerates

Stonehill announced a significant increase in merger and acquisition advisory activity across its middle market and private equity client base.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a strategy and post-merger integration consulting firm, today announced a significant increase in merger and acquisition advisory activity across its middle market and private equity client base. The firm reports a meaningful rise in active integration engagements year over year, driven by accelerating deal flow, renewed PE deployment, and a sharper focus from acquirers on capturing synergies in the first 12 months post-close.

The increase spans the full M&A lifecycle - from pre-close integration planning and day-one readiness to Integration Management Office leadership, synergy capture, carve-outs, and Transition Services Agreement (TSA) execution. Stonehill has seen activity across real estate, construction, manufacturing, distribution, technology, and retail, with a growing share of engagements tied to platform add-ons and carve-out transactions where speed and operational discipline determine whether the deal thesis is realized.

Stonehill is purpose-built for middle market M&A. The firm was founded on the premise that the Big Four and other large consulting firms — designed to serve multibillion-dollar transactions — are not agile enough, not hands-on enough, and not priced to make sense for deals under $500 million. Middle market acquirers need senior practitioners running the work, not junior pyramids learning on the engagement, and they need a fee structure that reflects the size and pace of the deal. That gap is exactly what Stonehill was built to fill.

"Middle market acquirers are under more pressure than ever to convert deal models into actual P&L impact, and they're recognizing that integration can't be an afterthought," said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. "We're seeing PE sponsors and corporate acquirers bring us in earlier — often before signing - to make sure the integration plan is built into the thesis, not bolted on after close. Large firms simply aren't structured for deals at this size and velocity. We are."

Stonehill attributes the rise in activity to several converging trends: increased private equity deployment after a slower deal environment, a wave of platform consolidation in fragmented middle market sectors, and growing recognition that boutique, partner-led integration delivery outperforms traditional large-firm staffing models on speed, accountability, and synergy capture. The firm has expanded its consulting team and Integration Management Office capacity in response to demand.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a boutique strategy and post-merger integration consulting firm specializing in middle market transactions. The firm's embedded senior practitioner model delivers the expertise of a large firm with the speed and accountability of a dedicated partner. Stonehill serves a distinguished client roster that includes leading private equity firms and globally recognized brands such as Red Bull, Starbucks, FIS, Equifax, Kubota, and Yamaha. The firm has been recognized as Insight Magazine's Design Leader of the Year, United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year, American Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year, and Best in Biz Entrepreneur of the Year.

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