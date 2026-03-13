Plate & Dish Brings High-End, Custom Kitchen Design to South Tampa

Plate & Dish, a high-end kitchen design studio, recently opened its South Tampa location to provide homeowners with fully customized kitchen design services.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plate & Dish, a high-end kitchen design studio, recently opened its South Tampa location to provide homeowners across Florida with fully customized kitchen design services. The studio specializes in creating refined kitchen environments that balance luxury, form, and function through a structured, design-forward approach. As part of the Ramos family of companies, Plate & Dish was established to meet growing demand for thoughtfully designed kitchens while expanding the group’s residential design and construction offerings in the Tampa market.

Since opening, the South Tampa studio has completed numerous indoor and outdoor kitchen projects for high-end residential clients. The studio emphasizes a holistic design process, combining professional interior design expertise with disciplined planning and detailed project coordination. Every kitchen is designed to reflect the homeowner’s lifestyle while maintaining functionality, longevity, and visual refinement. The studio is also recognized as custom outdoor kitchen design experts in Tampa, creating outdoor culinary spaces that are both durable and visually striking. Plate & Dish continues to expand its presence in Florida by partnering with quality suppliers, staying ahead of design trends, and delivering fully integrated kitchen solutions. As part of its continued growth, Plate & Dish plans to open a new South Tampa showroom in summer 2026, where homeowners will be able to explore materials, finishes, and kitchen layouts while working directly with the studio’s design team.

At Plate & Dish, the kitchen is viewed as more than just a place to cook. It is the center of the home where people gather, entertain, and create everyday moments. To bring that vision to life, the studio partners with select premium suppliers, including Schlabach Wood Design for handcrafted cabinetry, Challenger Designs for durable outdoor aluminum cabinetry, and Olympia Stone & Quartz for high-quality marble and quartz countertops. By combining carefully sourced materials with thoughtful space planning, appliance integration, lighting coordination, and finish selection, Plate & Dish delivers complete solutions for homeowners seeking a luxury kitchen renovation in Tampa, transforming kitchens into spaces that are both inspiring and highly functional.

“We are very proud of the work our team delivers,” said James Ramos, Founder and CEO of Ramos Companies. “Plate & Dish was created to give homeowners a more thoughtful and guided kitchen design experience. Our focus is on helping clients make confident decisions and delivering kitchens that feel intentional, cohesive, and built to support everyday living.”

About Plate & Dish:

Plate & Dish is a South Tampa kitchen design studio specializing in high-end, custom kitchen design. The studio guides clients through every design decision—from layout and materials to finishes and appliances—ensuring each element reflects the homeowner’s taste and lifestyle. By combining expert design insight with careful project coordination, Plate & Dish delivers kitchens that are not only beautiful but built for long-term performance. Plate & Dish is a subsidiary of Ramos Companies, which includes residential design, construction, and real estate services, providing an integrated approach to improving and building homes throughout Florida. For more information, visit plateanddish.com.

