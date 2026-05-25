IBA Group Included in All Sub-Lists of The 2026 IAOP Global 100

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals releases the complete 2026 IAOP Global 100 with IBA Group recognized in all sub-lists

We are honored to be included in The Global 100 for 14 straight years and in all sub-lists of the ranking for seven years in a row.” — Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEO

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals ( IAOP ) released the complete list and sub-lists of The 2026 IAOP Global 100. IBA Group earned recognition for Sustained Excellence and was named an All-Star Company for inclusion in all sub-lists of the ranking.This recognition marks IBA Group's 14th consecutive year in the Leaders category of The Global 100 and seventh year in a row of appearing in all sub-lists.IBA Group’s G100 Achievements in 2026● 2026 Global 100: Made the 2026 Global 100 list● Judging Size Group: Leader● Additional Distinctions○ Sustained Excellence○ All Star Company● Customer References● Awards & Certifications● Programs for Innovation● Programs for Social ImpactDebi Hamill, IAOP CEO, said:“The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today’s global business ecosystem. These companies are delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact. We congratulate this year’s honorees on earning their place among the world’s most respected providers and advisors. We are pleased to recognize IBA Group for delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact”Sergei Levteev, IBA Group CEO & Chairman, added:“We are honored to be included in The Global 100 for 14 straight years and in all sub-lists of the ranking for seven years in a row. We are grateful to IAOP for the recognition of our team’s hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence. This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the strong partnerships that continue to drive our development. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate IAOP on the 20th anniversary of the ranking and to wish them continued success in driving exceptional business and societal outcomes!”About The IAOP Global 100In 2026, IAOP is celebrating 20 years of the annual ranking. This year, The Global Outsourcing 100 evolved into The IAOP Global 100, reflecting the full sourcing and business services ecosystem.The Global 100 and its sub-lists serve as key resources for companies exploring new partnerships or expanding existing ones with top outsourcing providers. These rankings feature firms that offer a full range of services around the world, from IT and business process support to facility operations, real estate, capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics. The lists highlight not only current industry leaders but also emerging companies that gain momentum.Companies of any size and from any region – IT, business process outsourcing, facility management, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing, and logistics – are eligible to apply for inclusion on these lists. IAOP membership is not required and does not influence the selection process.The IAOP Global 100 includes the following categories:● Leaders, well-established global firms● Rising Stars, smaller companies with under $50 million in annual revenue or fewer than 5,000 employees● Advisors, consulting organizations of any sizeCompanies are first grouped under Leader, Rising Star, or Advisor categories. Each is then assessed across four judging criteria. The final list includes those with the highest overall scores, regardless of category.In 2026, the judges examined and evaluated the following sub-categories:● Customer References, as demonstrated by the value generated at the company's most valuable clients● Awards & Certifications, as proven by the value generated through industry recognition and pertinent professional certifications earned by individuals and organizations● Programs for Innovation, as evidenced by particular initiatives and their outcomes, which create new kinds of value for clients● Programs for Social Impact, as shown by business initiatives and results that tackle issues like consumer concerns, labor practices, human rights, fair business practices, environmental effects, community development, and organizational governanceThe scoring process follows a strict methodology, with final evaluations conducted by a panel of IAOP customer members who have significant experience selecting outsourcing providers and advisors for their companies.The combined scores across the evaluated areas determine which companies appear on the list. Every company named has demonstrated excellence on a global scale. A full “star” is awarded to any company that stood out in at least one judging category.About IAOPIAOPis a leading professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. The association connects the buy-side, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at www.IAOP.org About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Eastern Europe, North America, and Central Asia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

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