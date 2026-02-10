WISE MARKETER GROUP AND COMARCH RELEASE COMPREHENSIVE MEXICAN CONSUMER LOYALTY RESEARCH COLLECTION

New research bundle delivers actionable intelligence on loyalty program preferences, category dynamics, and paid membership trends among Mexican consumers

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Marketer Group (WMG), the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry, today announced the release of the Wiser Research Mexico Customer Loyalty Insights Collection , a comprehensive three-publication research bundle developed in partnership with Comarch , a global leader in loyalty technology solutions.The collection brings forward insights for 2026 that draws from: (i) an extensive online survey conducted in July 2025 that included 2,039 Mexican consumers and (ii) the highly successful Wiser Forum™ held in Mexico City in September 2025 with 50 loyalty leaders attending. Consumers were selected from a balanced panel representing diverse demographics across gender, age, income, employment status, household size, and community type. Ninety-one percent of respondents were active members of at least one loyalty program in the prior twelve-month period.The Wiser Research Mexico Customer Loyalty Insights Collection includes three essential publications: the foundational Customer Loyalty Insights Report, which identifies top programs, consumer motivations, and key market dynamics; the Purchase Categories Brief, which examines how loyalty behaviors shift across industries from grocery and pharmacy to airlines and automotive; and the Pay-to-Play Brief, which unpacks the fee-based, subscription and membership loyalty models to reveal when and why Mexican consumers will pay for loyalty benefits.Key findings from the research reveal that Mexican consumers demonstrate high receptivity to loyalty programs, but it’s not locked in with 82% indicating they are somewhat willing to switch with the right incentives. The study identifies a “Loyalty Paradox” where consumer claims of loyalty often diverge from actual loyal behavior, and maps four motivational archetypes (Monetary, Habit, Status, Reciprocity).Aaron Dauphinee, Chief Marketing Officer at Wise Marketer Group, emphasized the strategic value of the research stating: “Mexico represents one of Latin America’s most sophisticated and dynamic loyalty markets, and this research collection provides loyalty leaders with the data-driven insights they need to make strategic decisions. By examining not just what Mexican consumers say about loyalty, but how category context and program structure shape actual behavior, we’ve created an essential resource for brands looking to build or optimize their loyalty initiatives in this market. The partnership with Comarch has been instrumental in bringing this level of depth and rigor to our research.”The research reveals that retail programs are the natural home for paid membership in Mexico, with frequency, predictable spending, and transparent benefits driving consumer willingness to pay. Amazon Prime leads as the most recognized paid loyalty program, with 48% of respondents having been Prime members, while retail clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club demonstrate broad cultural normalization across both loyalty participants and non-participants.Luiz Paveloski, Business Director for Latin America at Comarch, highlighted the importance of the Mexican market noting: “The Mexican and Brazilian loyalty markets have opportunity to innovative and understanding the nuances of consumer behavior in these regions is critical for global brands. This research demonstrates that Mexican consumers are highly receptive to loyalty programs—both free and paid—but their expectations around value, transparency, and category-specific benefits are sophisticated and demanding. We are proud to partner with Wise Marketer Group to deliver insights that will help brands create more meaningful customer relationships in Latin America.”All three publications in the Wiser Research Mexico Customer Loyalty Insights Collection are made available through the Wise Marketer Group and Comarch. Visit TheWiseMarketer.com or LoyaltyAcademy.org to learn more and to get access to the collection. Comarch clients may contact their regional representatives to gain direct access to the collection.###About the Wise Marketer GroupWise Marketer Group (WMG) is an education, advisory, and media company serving as the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry. WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer.com as the global source of timely, authoritative, and well-informed content featuring news, research, and insights. The Wise Marketer is known as the Global Voice of Customer Loyalty, having served the industry for over 25 years.Loyalty Academy™ (loyaltyacademy.org) is owned and operated by WMG, providing a proprietary, practitioner-based, globally recognized loyalty marketing education curriculum through digital and in-person learning formats. The Loyalty Academy is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation.WMG Advisory & Research provides services to brands and providers in the loyalty industry through a trusted advisor approach, delivering executive and operational business consultation, market research and insights, partnership and vendor evaluation, employee recruitment, and M&A discovery.For more information, visit thewisemarketer.com and loyaltyacademy.org.About ComarchComarch is a global software house delivering and integrating proprietary IT products. The company was founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland, and is one of the largest IT companies in Europe, carrying out projects for leading Polish and global brands in more than 100 countries on six continents. With 30 years of expertise in executing complex loyalty initiatives, Comarch supports some of the world’s most recognized brands, including JetBlue, Heathrow Airport, BP, Carrefour, Heineken, and Deutsche Bank. Comarch was recently recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025, with the report noting that “Comarch is best suited for global, multi-brand, multi-region enterprises that require industry expertise in airlines, fuel-retail, and financial services.”

