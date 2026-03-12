WISE MARKETER GROUP ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LEAL HUB TO BRING CLMP™ CERTIFICATION TO SPANISH-SPEAKING MARKETS

Loyalty Academy™ expands into Mexico, Colombia, and Spain through strategic alliance with leading Latin American loyalty consultancy

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Marketer Group (WMG) and LEAL HUB today announced a partnership to bring Loyalty Academy ™ programs and CLMP™ (Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™) certification to Spanish-speaking markets, beginning with Mexico, Colombia, and Spain.The partnership aims to accelerate the professionalization of loyalty in these regions by combining a global, standards-based curriculum with local market context. The focus is to help brands embed loyalty as an enterprise growth capability by strengthening governance, measurement discipline, and economic accountability, driving improvements in retention, frequency, and program profitability.Programs will be delivered in Spanish through a mix of digital and immersive workshops, with in-house options available for companies seeking to upskill and certify cross-functional teams (marketing, CRM, data, product, finance, and operations). CLMP™ certification is a lifetime credential and connects graduates to a global community of more than 1,200 certified professionals across 50+ countries.Loyalty is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’; it’s a strategic growth lever,” said Bill Hanifin, CEO of the Wise Marketer Group. “Partnering with LEAL HUB enables us to scale Loyalty Academy™ in these markets, equipping teams with proven frameworks and local insight to drive measurable business impact.“Mexico, Colombia, and Spain are entering a new phase of loyalty maturity,” said Alejandro González-Saúl, CEO of LEAL HUB. “Our goal is to help organizations build accountable loyalty capabilities where strategy, economics, and measurement discipline translate into scalable execution and measurable business outcomes.”The first cohort announcements for Mexico, Colombia, and Spain will be shared in the coming weeks. To learn more or inquire about corporate cohorts, visit LealHub.com and TheWiseMarketer.com.About Wise Marketer GroupWise Marketer Group (WMG) is an education, advisory, and media company serving as the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry. WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer.com as the global source of timely, authoritative content featuring news, research, and insights. Loyalty Academy™ (loyaltyacademy.org) is owned and operated by WMG and is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation. For more information, visit thewisemarketer.com and loyaltyacademy.org.About LEAL HUBLEAL HUB is a category leader in loyalty consulting, headquartered in Latin America and serving organizations across the Americas and Europe. The firm helps teams design, measure, and operationalize loyalty programs by connecting strategy to financial and operational modeling, analytics-driven measurement, and hands-on implementation support. LEAL HUB partners with executive and cross-functional leaders to build scalable, profitable loyalty capabilities. Learn more at lealhub.com.

