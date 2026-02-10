VacciCheck®: A Practical Immunity Testing Tool for Everyday Veterinary Decision-Making

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterinarians are increasingly asked to balance effective disease prevention with individualized patient care. VacciCheck, the in-clinic antibody test developed by Biogal Galed Laboratories, provides veterinarians with a reliable, fast, and practical tool to assess protective immunity in dogs and cats across a wide range of clinical scenarios.By measuring circulating antibodies from a small blood sample, VacciCheck enables clinicians to determine whether a patient is protected against core infectious diseases, delivering results during the same appointment and supporting immediate clinical decisions.Key Clinical Applications of VacciCheck:• Confirming protection after puppy and kitten vaccination series:VacciCheck allows veterinarians to verify that young animals have developed an adequate immune response following completion of their core vaccination protocol.• Assessing the need for booster vaccinations:Rather than administering boosters by default, veterinarians can use VacciCheck to determine whether an individual dog or cat remains protected or requires revaccination.• Evaluating patients with unknown or incomplete vaccination histories:In adopted, rescued, or imported animals, VacciCheck provides clarity when vaccination records are unavailable or unreliable.• Supporting disease control in high-density environments:In shelters, breeding facilities, and other high-risk settings, immunity testing helps reduce disease spread by identifying protected animals and guiding targeted vaccination strategies.“VacciCheck fits naturally into daily veterinary workflows,” said Dr. Noga Schiller. “It gives clinicians actionable information that supports evidence-based vaccination decisions without adding complexity or delays.”As preventive veterinary medicine continues to evolve, tools that support precision, efficiency, and patient-specific care are becoming increasingly important. VacciCheck helps veterinarians optimize vaccination protocols, reduce unnecessary interventions, and strengthen disease prevention strategies across a variety of practice settings.For more information about VacciCheck and its clinical applications, visit www.biogal.com

