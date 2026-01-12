A Simple Test Helping Pet Owners Make Confident Vaccination Decisions

AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeping pets healthy while avoiding unnecessary medical procedures is a priority for today’s pet owners. VacciCheck, an in-clinic immunity test developed by Biogal Galed Laboratories, is helping veterinarians and pet parents work together to make more informed vaccination decisions for dogs and cats.Instead of automatically revaccinating every year, VacciCheck allows veterinarians to check whether a pet is already protected against common, serious diseases. The test measures antibodies, the body’s natural defense, using a small blood sample and provides results during the same clinic visit.“For many pet owners, vaccination decisions can be confusing,” said Dr. Noga Schiller. “VacciCheck gives us clear answers and helps reassure owners that their pet is protected, or lets us know when a booster is truly needed.”What VacciCheck Means for Pet Owners:-Peace of mind: Know whether your pet is already protected against core diseases-Personalized care: Vaccination decisions are based on your pet’s individual immunity-Fewer unnecessary shots: Helps avoid repeat vaccinations when your pet is already protected-Fast results: No waiting days for lab results, answers are available during the visitVacciCheck is commonly used for puppies and kittens, adult pets, senior animals and pets with unknown vaccination histories.Veterinary medicine is increasingly moving toward preventive care that is both effective and gentle. By supporting immunity testing, VacciCheck helps strengthen the partnership between veterinarians and pet owners, ensuring pets receive exactly the care they need, when they need it.Pet owners interested in VacciCheck are encouraged to ask their veterinarian whether antibody testing is right for their pet.For more information, visit www. biogal.com

