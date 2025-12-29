VacciCheck® Helps Veterinarians Redefine Preventive Care with On-Site Immunity Testing

veterinarian examining dog

Biogal’s VacciCheck® delivers rapid, in-clinic antibody titer results, helping veterinarians make individualized, evidence-based vaccination decisions for pets.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biogal Galed Laboratories, a leading developer of veterinary diagnostic solutions, is proud to highlight VacciCheck, its in-clinic antibody titer testing system designed to support smarter, more individualized vaccination decisions for dogs and cats.As veterinary medicine continues to shift toward personalized and evidence-based care, VacciCheck enables veterinarians to assess protective immunity against core viral diseases directly in the clinic, eliminating the need for external laboratory testing and reducing turnaround times from days to minutes.Using proprietary Dot-ELISA technology, VacciCheck measures antibody levels for key canine and feline core antigens, delivering clear, semi-quantitative results in approximately 23 minutes. This allows veterinarians to immediately determine whether a patient is protected or requires revaccination, supporting both clinical confidence and client trust.“VacciCheck gives veterinarians objective data at the point of care,” said Dr. Noga Schiller, Veterinary Medical Advisor at Biogal. “It helps practices move away from one-size-fits-all vaccination schedules and toward tailored preventive strategies that prioritize both animal welfare and medical necessity.”VacciCheck is widely used by veterinary clinics around the world and is approved by multiple regulatory authorities, including the USDA.Benefits of VacciCheck include:• Rapid, in-clinic assessment of protective immunity• Reduced reliance on routine revaccination• Improved communication with pet owners through visible, easy-to-explain results• Increased practice efficiency and added value to wellness programsBy integrating antibody titer testing into everyday workflows, veterinarians can provide transparent, data-driven recommendations that align with evolving vaccination guidelines and growing pet owner expectations.VacciCheckis available globally through its authorized distributors Learn more at biogal.com

Vaccicheck "how to"

