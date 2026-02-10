Seeweb introduces MultiPortal for multitenancy management within Virtual Private Cloud on Proxmox VE

MultiPortal adds advanced multitenancy, branding flexibility, and scalable resource control to Seeweb’s Proxmox-based Virtual Private Cloud.

MILAN, ITALY, ITALY, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeweb, one of Italy’s leading cloud and data center providers, announces the integration of MultiPortal into its Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) service based on Proxmox VE Standard. This new functionality enables advanced multitenancy management, offering customers full control and autonomous management of their resource pools within a shared infrastructure.MultiPortal introduces a three-level control panel designed for administrators, resellers, and tenants, allowing VPC resources to be logically and securely segmented for each customer. This solution enables users to independently monitor and manage their resources, enhance the user experience through dashboard customization with their own branding, and distribute resources flexibly, ensuring optimal scalability and performance.The ability to customize the interface and offer a portal with a proprietary visual identity represents a particularly valuable feature for partners and resellers, enabling them to present end customers with a service aligned with their own brand while benefiting from the robustness of Seeweb’s infrastructure.The integration of MultiPortal is also part of a broader development path that promotes the adoption of open-source technologies within Seeweb’s cloud offering. Proxmox VE is increasingly chosen by companies and service providers seeking high-performance environments that comply with security and regulatory standards, while maintaining the freedom to avoid technological lock-in and preserve the ability to evolve their infrastructure over time.“The new integration of MultiPortal represents an important step forward in our private cloud offering,” explains Daniele Vona, Technical Presales Manager at Seeweb. “Thanks to this platform, customers can operate with full autonomy within their VPC environments while maintaining high standards of security and control over allocated resources. This level of control also enables more effective cost management and more efficient planning of infrastructure growth.”The addition of MultiPortal to Seeweb’s VPC offering therefore makes it possible to deliver an even more flexible and customizable service, ideal for companies and providers that require reliable, secure, and easily manageable private cloud environments, while preserving all the key features already appreciated in Seeweb’s VPC, including dedicated infrastructure, high performance levels, and 24x7x365 Service Desk availability.For more details about Seeweb Virtual Private Cloud with MultiPortal, please visit https://www.seeweb.it/en/products/virtual-private-cloud

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.